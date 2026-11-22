An explosion hit a Russian ship docked at Benghazi naval base early on Sunday in what was believed to be a drone attack, the government of eastern Libya said.

The government said the ship was returning to Russia and had stopped at Benghazi to refuel and resupply, under agreements between Russia and the eastern administration.

It said the port and naval base sites were safe after a fire was brought under control.

There was no claim of responsibility. Ukraine has attacked Russian interests far and wide since Moscow began its 2022 invasion, but rarely acknowledges its involvement.

The local authorities said in their statement that “Libya is not a party to the Russia-Ukraine war, nor to any armed conflict beyond its own borders”. It said its “legitimate relations” with other countries were a matter for Libya.

“The Libyan government will not permit its ports, territory, or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or importing international conflicts,” it said.

The eastern government ordered the security and military authorities to launch an investigation and work with Russian authorities to determine the circumstances of the attack and who was responsible.

It condemned the incident as a serious assault on Libya’s sovereignty and a violation of the security of its ports. The Libyan authorities said they would not treat the explosion as an accidental or isolated incident and reserved the right to take all legal measures.

Libya has been beset with problems, including political instability and violence, after former leader Muammar Qaddafi was overthrown in 2011. Much of its oil production has since remained offline amid unrest.

The country is run by two governments, in Tripoli and Benghazi, with the presence of numerous armed groups wielding influence and discouraging investors to inject funds into the country.

Libya has the world's 10th-largest proven oil reserves at nearly 48.4 million barrels, which is also the largest in Africa, data from Worldometer shows.