Satellite imagery and video footage show at least two Russian vessels were struck in and around Libya's Benghazi port, with evidence of damage at multiple locations.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces used seven domestically made naval drones to target the warship. He said the Merkury was sunk despite Russian efforts to repel the attack, and claimed a Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed. Footage of the operation was filmed from cameras mounted on its sea drones and from nearby cameras.

We've examined that footage alongside satellite imagery and other available evidence to piece together what happened.

The attack on the Merkury

The first clip in the sequence, filmed at night using a thermal camera mounted on the front of a drone, shows the drone approaching a grey warship moored alongside a quay. Seconds later, a large explosion engulfs the vessel.

Satellite imagery from Vantor gives us a clearer picture of the aftermath.

The Merkury is now capsized, with only its bow remaining above the water. Scorch marks are also visible across the dock, indicating the extent of the fire.

The government of eastern Libya said the ship had stopped in Benghazi to refuel while returning to Russia. Medical sources told Reuters that 10 Russian and Libyan nationals sustained minor injuries.

Second ship attacked

But the Merkury wasn't the only vessel attacked. Hours later, another ship was struck off the coast of Benghazi. Mr Zelenskyy identified it as the MV Angara, a dry cargo vessel that he said Russia used to transport weapons. Again, Ukraine's footage shows a drone racing towards a red-hulled cargo ship before hitting its side.

Evidence of the drones used

We also assessed an image of a naval drone shared on social media, which appears to have been photographed inside the harbour and reportedly failed to detonate. We geolocated the position of this vessel, which is in the same location as the other detonations. Its shape, paintwork and lack of an outboard motor point strongly to a Ukrainian-made vessel.

The wider impact on Russia's Baltic Fleet

The attack has implications beyond Libya. Russia has five Project 20380 corvettes in its Baltic Fleet. Two have now been struck by Ukraine: the Boikiy, attacked in Kronstadt, and the Merkury, hit in Benghazi.

The Steregushchiy is currently undergoing a refit, and the other two vessels are the Soobrazitelny and Stoikiy. Ukrainian drones struck the Russian-flagged cargo ship Sparta II, suspected of transporting military equipment, in the Gulf of Finland setting it on fire and forcing its crew to evacuate before it drifted into Finnish territorial waters on Saturday. And his isn't the first time a Russian vessel has been attacked off Libya.

In March, a Russian gas tanker sank in the Mediterranean in an incident Moscow blamed on Ukrainian naval drones.

The UN mission in Libya has now called for an independent investigation into the Benghazi attack.

Additional reporting by Thomas Harding