Hezbollah says fighters clashed with Israeli commando unit that landed in eastern Lebanon

Hezbollah said its fighters clashed with Israeli commandos who had landed in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, in a rare direct confrontation between the sides in the eastern region.

The group said Israeli forces arrived in four helicopters that entered from the Syria direction at 10.30pm on Friday and landed troops near the mountainous triangle between the towns of Yahfoufa, Khraibeh and Maraboun.

Hezbollah added that the Israeli military then moved towards the eastern neighbourhood of the town of Nabi Chit in the Bekaa Valley, where its fighters confronted them near a cemetery shortly before midnight.

According to Hezbollah, Israeli aircraft then launched about 40 strikes in the area to provide cover for the withdrawal of the commando unit.

Hezbollah said its artillery fired towards the surrounding area and along the route of the Israeli force’s retreat, adding that residents of nearby villages also provided supporting fire. Israel has not immediately commented on the claim.

The National News Agency said 10 people were killed in air strikes on residential neighbourhoods in Nabi Chit that preceded the Israeli landing. Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least three people killed and 13 injured in renewed strikes on the town.

Rescue teams were continuing to clear rubble and search for survivors after the strikes

“I'm fine but … last night was so crazy,” said a resident of a nearby village, who witnessed the clashes from their home.

Video posted online showed gunfire from the ground towards the air, seemingly at the Israeli aircraft that can be heard above.

The Israeli military had earlier issued forced displacement orders for a number of towns in the Bekaa, including Nabi Chit.