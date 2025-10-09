Truce or no truce? Two years of uncertainty leave Gazans too traumatised to hope

Salma Altaweel's daughter, Julia, refuses to believe a ceasefire can hold in Gaza.
The seven-year-old woke up on Thursday to news of an initial agreement to end the war. But the young girl, who has been displaced more than 10 times and sleeps in an overcrowded tent in the south, cannot help but expect the worst.
“I woke her to tell her the war was over, and she said she didn't believe me,” Ms Altaweel, who works with the Norwegian Refugee Council in Gaza, told The National. “She no longer trusts that the war can truly end because of the many times previous ceasefires have failed.”
Many Palestinians have reacted to the news with distrust and disbelief – an indication of Gaza's dire mental health crisis. Residents of the enclave live in a state of continuous traumatic stress, a vicious loop in which “trauma has become their reality”, according to mental health experts.
Unlike post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which involves flashbacks, continuous traumatic stress manifests as chronic hyperarousal, emotional exhaustion and a collapse of future orientation, according to Dr Wael Al Momani, a psychiatrist from Jordan. “People are not just reacting to past traumatic events – they are bracing for the next,” he told The National.
For more than two years, residents have desperately waited for respite from death, destruction and displacement, only for their hopes to come crashing down with every wave of renewed and intensified Israeli violence.
Rasha Farhat, 49, recalls sleeping properly for the first time since the war began after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal in January. The journalist had left the Gaza Strip for Egypt with her children before the truce came into effect, but her husband stayed behind.
“It felt like the end of the war, we were crying tears of joy, but our happiness was short-lived,” she told The National. The ceasefire collapsed on March 18, when Israel launched overnight air strikes across Gaza, killing more than 400 people. “It shocked us, we didn't expect war to resume this violently,” Ms Farhat said. “And since then, it's been getting worse.”
A report by UN experts last month found that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. The scale of devastation inflicted by the Israeli military has led Ms Farhat to lose all hope in new ceasefire talks.
In August, Hamas agreed to an Egyptian-Qatari proposal for a 60-day Gaza truce. Officials involved in the talks told The National at the time that a “positive announcement” could come soon. But the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sidestepped the proposal and launched a massive ground offensive in Gaza city, defying international condemnation.
This cycle of ceasefire negotiations and their collapse has taken a profound toll on the people of Gaza, Dr Al Momani said. “Each glimmer of hope followed by renewed violence reinforces a sense of betrayal and helplessness. For many, the anticipation of peace becomes a source of anxiety rather than relief.”
Patients he saw in Gaza presented with hypervigilance, sleep disturbances and emotional numbing – all “symptoms that reflect a population living in a prolonged state of anticipatory grief and existential dread”.
Footage circulating on social media shows jubilant celebrations in Gaza following US President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday that Hamas and Israel had agreed on the first phase of the ceasefire plan, which involves the release of all hostages remaining in Gaza and the retreat of Israeli troops to an agreed-upon line.
But many Gazans are in a “default survival mode”, unable to process or grasp the possibility of an end to the violence, say experts.
Dr Joseph El Khoury, a consultant psychiatrist in Dubai, describes it as an “emotional protective shield” in which Palestinians “don't even want to think that things will improve, because they just want to survive”.
“I don't have hope,” Ms Farhat told The National. “I can't afford to have hope, but I really wish I'm wrong this time, and something happens to stop this genocide.”
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said on Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate.
This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages.
President Donald Trump pushed for the ceasefire as part of a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza war.
Who was Alfred Nobel?
The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.
- In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
- Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
- Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites
The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain.
It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”.
“Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said.
The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.