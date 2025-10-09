Israel, Hamas, US and world leaders hail ceasefire deal in Gaza

Israel, Hamas, US officials and world leaders on Wednesday hailed the ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed on to the initial phase of his 20-point peace plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a great day for Israel" and said he would convene his cabinet to approve the agreement.

Mr Netanyahu thanked Mr Trump and his team "for their mobilisation for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages".

"With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbours," he said.

The initial phase of the plan involves the release of all hostages remaining in Gaza and the retreat of Israeli troops to an agreed-upon line.

Hamas called on Mr Trump, "the guarantor states, and all Arab, Islamic and international parties" to ensure the ceasefire with Israel is fully implemented.

In a statement, Hamas asked that Israel be prevented "from evading or delaying the implementation of what has been agreed".

Hamas lauded Palestinians in Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank for their "sacrifices and heroic stances" that it said "have thwarted the Israeli occupation’s plans of subjugation and displacement".

Mr Trump said "it’s going to be a different world".

"People are going to be taken care of," he told on Fox News's Hannity programme. "I think, really, the Middle East came together. Amazingly, they came together."

He added: "This is more than Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East. That's an incredible thing."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commended the diplomatic parties involved in brokering this "desperately needed breakthrough".

"I urge all concerned to abide fully by the terms of the agreement," he said in a statement. "The suffering must end."

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, posted "the President of peace" on X. Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna said the same in her own social media post.

Republican Representative Joe Wilson said: "President Trump continues his legacy as a peacemaker. Grateful for the support of regional allies in reaching this historic agreement for the betterment of all."

Senator Markwayne Mullin said in a social media post: "Blessed are the peacemakers." In announcing the agreement, Mr Trump used the same quote from the Bible.

Senator Lindsey Graham said he was "beyond thankful" that the hostages will return home and said it was imperative that Hamas be completely disarmed in the second phase of the ceasefire plan.

"They must also be written out of the future of any Palestinian government," he wrote in a post on X. "Anything short of this will only get us back to the old ways."

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a controversial agency that took up delivering aid to the enclave amid the Israeli blockade, welcomed the news of the agreement.

"We thank all those who worked tirelessly to make it a reality," it said in a post on X. "We are hopeful that this will create conditions on the ground that enable the needs of all Gazans to be met."

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

Company profile Company name: Nestrom Started: 2017 Co-founders: Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah and Shadi Shalabi Based: Jordan Sector: Technology Initial investment: Close to $100,000 Investors: Propeller, 500 Startups, Wamda Capital, Agrimatico, Techstars and some angel investors

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Zombieland: Double Tap Director: Ruben Fleischer Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Four out of five stars

Six pitfalls to avoid when trading company stocks Following fashion Investing is cyclical, buying last year's winners often means holding this year's losers. Losing your balance You end up with too much exposure to an individual company or sector that has taken your fancy. Being over active If you chop and change your portfolio too often, dealing charges will eat up your gains. Running your losers Investors hate admitting mistakes and hold onto bad stocks hoping they will come good. Selling in a panic If you sell up when the market drops, you have locked yourself out of the recovery. Timing the market Even the best investor in the world cannot consistently call market movements.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers