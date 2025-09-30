Hamas cornered but may drag heels on Trump ceasefire plan

Hamas is unlikely to reject the US plan to end the war in Gaza, but it is expected to suggest amendments to sections that it opposes, sources close to mediators told The National on Tuesday.

Hamas is finding itself in a difficult position after several Arab countries, including Qatar and Egypt, endorsed US President Donald Trump’s plan announced at the White House on Monday.

With Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already accepting the roadmap, attention has now shifted to the Palestinian militant group, which recognises that rejecting the proposal outright could carry heavier consequences than ever before.

The sources said Hamas leaders were unhappy with the plan's provision for a surrender of its weapons, underground tunnels, and arms manufacturing centres.

Instead, Hamas wants to hand over its weapons to Arab monitors who would, in turn, store them, the sources clarified. While Hamas is prepared to allow Israel to maintain a secure border zone inside Gaza, it insists that Israel withdraws from the rest of the coastal enclave and retain no security role there.

Moreover, said the sources, Hamas wants to release the 48 hostages it is holding – only 20 of them are believed to be alive – in stages rather than within 72 hours of Israel accepting the plan, as provided for under the plan. They said Hamas has lost contact with the operatives holding the hostages because of the intensity of the Israeli army's operations in Gaza.

Hamas has also buried the deceased hostages in the tunnels, which have since been destroyed by Israeli air strikes, the sources added. Hamas needs time to locate and exhume the bodies, they explained.

Generally, said the sources, Hamas was unhappy with the lack of timelines and specifics for some of the provisions of the plan, leaving Israel with considerable leeway to delay the process or derail it altogether.

“Every provision in the plan is kind of tied to other provisions and that makes it complicated,” said one of the sources. “It's booby-trapped.”

The plan, however, has been welcomed in principle by key Arab nations, including Egypt and Qatar, which have together with the US been trying without success for months to broker a Gaza ceasefire.

The plan provides for a ceasefire, the release of hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli jails in exchange for the 48 hostages, the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, and an amnesty for Hamas leaders wishing to disassociate themselves from violence and leave Gaza.

Significantly, the plan does not provide for the removal of Palestinians, voluntarily or otherwise, from Gaza. It also prohibits Israel from occupying or annexing the territory.

It embraces the principle of a two-state solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but without giving a timeline for the creation of an independent Palestinian state or specifying its territory.

It also bars Israel from annexing the occupied West Bank, something that extremist members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government have been clamouring for in recent months.

Disadvantageous

In its entirety, however, the plan, if implemented, signals the potential demise of Hamas as an armed movement. Hamas has repeatedly said it will not give up its arms unless a comprehensive solution is found for the conflict, but suggested it was prepared to stay away from the postwar government and reconstruction of the territory.

An official from a Palestinian faction allied with Hamas said the militant group was likely to “maintain silence for the longest possible period, then come up with a statement, possibly with the other Gaza factions, that does not reject the plan”.

The endorsement of the plan by Qatar and Egypt, the two US-allied nations with the closest links to Hamas, has left the Palestinian group little choice, he added.

The involvement of the pair, along with other countries in the region, in a stabilisation force proposed by the plan to take charge of security in Gaza, will cushion the fallout from its defeat in the war against Israel, said the official.

“Israel is supposed to withdraw from Gaza and be replaced by Arab forces. There is nothing in this that is disadvantageous to Hamas,” he added.

Cautioning that Hamas hardliners might still be wielding enough influence to persuade the group to reject the deal, the official said the majority in the group's upper echelons “know that this time they will have to accept (the US plan), given the massive humanitarian situation”.

The Gaza war was caused by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel nearly two years ago that left about 1,200 people dead. The assailants also took another 250 hostages.

Israel's response to the attack has been a relentless military campaign that has to date killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health authorities. The war also left most of Gaza reduced to rubble and created a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands facing hunger and, in some areas, outright famine.

The Israeli army's conduct in Gaza has been designated as genocide by the UN, which has led to the growing international isolation of Israel.

On Monday night, a Hamas official told The National that the group is studying the plan, but added that “there are non-negotiable principles that we cannot give up”.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari confirmed in a press conference on Tuesday that mediators from Qatar and Egypt met Hamas's negotiating team and handed over the plan. He added that there will be another meeting on Tuesday that will be attended by Turkish officials to consult on the plan.

“Hamas's negotiating team has promised to study the plan responsibly,” he added.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player

Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea) Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegman (England)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%20Color%20Purple %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBlitz%20Bazawule%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFantasia%20Barrino%2C%20Taraji%20P%20Henson%2C%20Danielle%20Brooks%2C%20Colman%20Domingo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

What is 'Soft Power'? Soft power was first mentioned in 1990 by former US Defence Secretary Joseph Nye.

He believed that there were alternative ways of cultivating support from other countries, instead of achieving goals using military strength.

Soft power is, at its root, the ability to convince other states to do what you want without force.

This is traditionally achieved by proving that you share morals and values.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Married Malala Malala Yousafzai is enjoying married life, her father said. The 24-year-old married Pakistan cricket executive Asser Malik last year in a small ceremony in the UK. Ziauddin Yousafzai told The National his daughter was ‘very happy’ with her husband.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Essentials

The flights: You can fly from the UAE to Iceland with one stop in Europe with a variety of airlines. Return flights with Emirates from Dubai to Stockholm, then Icelandair to Reykjavik, cost from Dh4,153 return. The whole trip takes 11 hours. British Airways flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Reykjavik, via London, with return flights taking 12 hours and costing from Dh2,490 return, including taxes.

The activities: A half-day Silfra snorkelling trip costs 14,990 Icelandic kronur (Dh544) with Dive.is. Inside the Volcano also takes half a day and costs 42,000 kronur (Dh1,524). The Jokulsarlon small-boat cruise lasts about an hour and costs 9,800 kronur (Dh356). Into the Glacier costs 19,500 kronur (Dh708). It lasts three to four hours.

The tours: It’s often better to book a tailor-made trip through a specialist operator. UK-based Discover the World offers seven nights, self-driving, across the island from £892 (Dh4,505) per person. This includes three nights’ accommodation at Hotel Husafell near Into the Glacier, two nights at Hotel Ranga and two nights at the Icelandair Hotel Klaustur. It includes car rental, plus an iPad with itinerary and tourist information pre-loaded onto it, while activities can be booked as optional extras. More information inspiredbyiceland.com

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)