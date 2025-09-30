Husam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to Britain, said of Gaza: 'We want to see our children in playgrounds, in schools, not in graveyards.' Getty Images
Palestinian ambassador pressures UK government to recognise genocide in Gaza

Husam Zomlot urges Labour cabinet members to adopt the policy voted on by members at party conference

Thomas Harding
Thomas Harding
Liverpool

September 30, 2025

The British government is under intense pressure to call Israel’s actions in Gaza “genocide”, with the Palestinian ambassador giving an impassioned speech before cabinet ministers urging them to adopt the policy.

Husam Zomlot welcomed Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state but, speaking in front of Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, he urged them to “acknowledge the genocide in Gaza”.

Labour Party members had earlier voted on Monday to approve an emergency motion at its conference in Liverpool to accept the UN commission of inquiry, which concluded that Israel had “committed genocide” in Gaza.

Relations between Britain and Israel are at a nadir and declaring a genocide in Gaza could make them irretrievable.

The government may be saved from taking a position following Washington’s moves on Monday to bring about a peace deal with Hamas.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the US initiative was “profoundly welcome” and that he was “grateful for President Trump’s leadership”.

“We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security,” he said.

Mr Zomlot said he was deeply grateful for the UK’s formal recognition of Palestine, but it needed “to be followed by, number one, acknowledging the genocide in Gaza", he said to intense applause at the Labour Friends of Palestine and the Middle East event in Liverpool.

British Health Secretary Wes Streeting greets Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot at the Labour Party conference. Thomas Harding / The National
British Health Secretary Wes Streeting greets Palestinian ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot at the Labour Party conference. Thomas Harding / The National

While Palestinian recognition and the ending of “denial of 108 years of our existence” – since the 1917 Balfour Declaration – have “let us end the denial of genocide”, he said, “it has to become a Labour policy".

Palestinians were “not just merely surviving, we are not just on the defence against erasure, we are also on the offence to build a better future”. Speaking with emotion, he added: “We want to see our children in playgrounds, in schools, not in graveyards.”

British ministers applauded his remarks on Palestinian recognition but remained silent during his genocide comments. But Mr Lammy responded subtly to the speech, decrying the “unbelievable horrors” of Gaza that “are a stain on the world's conscience, with tens of thousands of innocent women and children killed”.

The famine in Gaza was “not a natural disaster” but “a cruel result of a blockade” and the Israeli military's offensive in the territory was “morally wrong”, Mr Lammy said.

