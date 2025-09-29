Labour Party motion on Gaza triggers grassroots revolt

Emergency motions that toughened the ruling Labour Party's position on Palestine by recognising the assessments of genocide dominated its annual conference on Monday.

The trade union block vote backed Peace in the Middle East 2, which recognised the UN Independent Commission of Inquiry finding the crime of genocide was being committed.

The motion was accepted as an emergency measure after the party leadership headed off a full-scale debate on the issue. Leaders including the Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer and others argued against the motion, citing potential negative impact on efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

There was anger over the seven speakers chosen in the floor debate who were against the motion. "This was a blatant undemocratic move by the Labour leadership to silence demands from the trade unions and members," the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said in a statement.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves found her flow on saving British industries interrupted as a member of the audience in Liverpool began shouting about the “mass starvation of Palestinians”.

Ms Reeves proclaimed the party’s approach to recognising a Palestinian state before resuming her speech. “We understand your cause and we are recognising a Palestinian state," she said. “But we are now a party in government, not a party of protest."

Palestine Youth Movement and London for a Free Palestine claimed responsibility for the heckle. According to the two groups, the activist who stood up with a large Palestinian flag shouted: “Why is Britain still arming Israel?”

In a statement issued by the protest groups following the disruption, the activist said: “It’s unbearable to watch this British-backed genocide unfolding on our screens while Labour carries on with business as usual. We should do whatever we can to push for an end to the atrocities.”

Ms Reeves' cabinet colleague, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, used her speech to call for an end to starvation conditions in Gaza, calling the situation a "moral obscenity".

“The Israeli government must end the moral obscenity of this campaign, that has seen food, water and medicine denied and an unconscionable loss of human life,” she said. “Because Palestinian civilians should not have to go another day in fear and hunger. The time for peace is now.”

She added the government’s recognition of the state of Palestine was an acknowledgement of an inalienable right. “Recognition is the embodiment of our passionate belief that the only path – the only path – to security and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike is two states living side by side,” she said.

Keir Starmer applauds Chancellor Rachel Reeves on the stage at the Labour conference. Getty

Police said they arrested 66 people on Sunday outside the conference for supporting Palestine Action, which the government has outlawed as a terror organisation. Two were later released but the other 64 who were arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence and were taken into custody, Merseyside Police said on Monday. All those arrested, who are aged between 21 and 83 years, have been released on bail.

“Some of the people in attendance displayed material in support of Palestine Action, who are a proscribed terrorism organisation,” Merseyside Police said in a statement. About 100 people had gathered silently, holding signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action,” the protest group Defend Our Juries said.

