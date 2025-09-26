Can Starmer lift the gloom hanging over Labour Party?

Keir Starmer is a leader under a cloud with opponents inside and outside the Labour movement in full cry.
As he arrives in Liverpool for the second party conference since Labour won a 400-plus seat victory in mid-2024, Mr Starmer cuts an unpopular figure, despite Labour's dominant political position.
An eve of conference opinion poll that looked at the fate of every parliamentary seat in a general election found that the right-wing Reform UK party is in pole position to win the next election.
The rise of Reform to the top of the polls would translate to it winning more than 300 seats in the next election. Labour would sit below 150 seats.
YouGov said the rise of multi-party politics would mean the average constituency would be won on just 34 per cent of the vote, down from 40 per cent in 2024 and 55 per cent in 2019.
“Such a defeat for Labour would be an even greater loss of seats than the Conservatives experienced at the last general election, and a sharp turnaround from a majority victory that was expected by some to carry the party through at least two terms in office,” YouGov said.
The troubles the Labour leader faces are expected to be seen on the opening day of the conference on Sunday when supporters of the banned Palestine Action group line up at the conference security fence on Liverpool's dockside. Mass arrests can be expected to mar the start of the annual gathering.
Mr Starmer led the government decision to recognise the state of Palestine as part of a co-ordinated movement by almost a dozen states last week.
The party ranks are likely to applaud that decision but it won't be enough to assuage many who want to go further including an arms sales ban to Israel.
Mr Starmer's party lost seats against the trend in the last election to pro-Gaza independents, who are now joining with ex-Labour MPs − including former leader Jeremy Corbyn − to form a new left-wing alternative to Labour.
If there was a sliver of comfort for Mr Starmer from the YouGov poll it was the prediction that Mr Corbyn's Your Party will not make a breakthrough. Neither, the poll showed, will the growing Green Party under dynamic new leader Zack Polanski. It has likely success in just three seats − down from its current four.
Mr Starmer has seized on the polling to make his case that the next election will be fought on dividing lines. “There’s a battle for the soul of this country, now, as to what sort of country do we want to be,” he told a meeting of progressive leaders on Friday, including Canada's Mark Carney and Australia's Anthony Albanese.
“We must show our politics resolutely opposed to a status quo that doesn’t deliver for working people,” he said. “The worst thing we can do is to defend the status quo, it hasn’t worked for working people.”
Mistrust is not confined to the outsiders flocking to Nigel Farage's Reform banner. The poll said 53 per cent of Labour supporters disapproved of its record in government.
To take the fight to Reform, Mr Starmer is proposing a digital ID scheme as move to ensure migrants cannot work illegally. Pressure over migrant levels rises daily. On Friday it was revealed that an extra 750,000 people were added to the UK population in 2024, the second highest jump on record.
The backlash against digital IDs is expected to be strong. Political analysts and pollsters warn that nearly all segments of the population are against the idea.
Labour is pitching this as a solution to illegal immigration, but “the iron law of polarised debates is that people will always attribute the worst motivations to any policy advanced by people they don't like”, wrote Nick Barron of lobbying firm MHP.
“The narrative will soon flip, and Labour's lapsed supporters will come to see it as another attack on ordinary people. Labour has haemorrhaged support among lower-trust voter groups and this will damage their chances of winning them back.”
Mr Starmer's badging of the idea as BritCard went down badly among Scottish and Welsh electorates, while its legal implications in Northern Ireland could be serious.
Challenger
At the conference efforts to unite Labour on a tough stand on migration is set to be overshadowed by attention on Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham. He has been forced to cut back his events to just three at Labour conference after publicly toying with a leadership challenge to Mr Starmer.
Leave aside that he is not an MP, Mr Burnham is still likely to garner plenty of attention and his events are expected to be standing room only.
A real race is under way for deputy leader after Mr Starmer lost his deputy Angela Rayner, who was exposed for tax failings. She and a raft of figures have left the senior team, spoiling the launch of Mr Starmer's Phase II of government.
It is the economy that troubles Labour strategists most. Having promised a change of government on a mission for economic growth it has instead faced a debt spiral. The consultancy EY said on Friday that while the UK economy was not stalled, it was stagnant.
“The UK economy continues to tread water, with GDP growth flatlining but avoiding outright contraction,” said Barret Kupelian, PwC UK chief economist on Friday.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces the conference as a diminished figure and came under further pressure after Mr Burnham took as his rallying cry the state of the economy, saying Labour policies should not be in hock to the bond markets.
The years Ramadan fell in May
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
About Krews
Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi
Based: Abu Dhabi
Founded: January 2019
Number of employees: 10
Sector: Technology/Social media
Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The biog
DOB: March 13, 1987
Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon
School: ACS in Lebanon
University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut
MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City
Nationality: Lebanese
Status: Single
Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year
NATIONAL%20SELECTIONS
%3Cp%3E6.00pm%3A%20Heros%20de%20Lagarde%3Cbr%3E6.35pm%3A%20City%20Walk%3Cbr%3E7.10pm%3A%20Mimi%20Kakushi%3Cbr%3E7.45pm%3A%20New%20Kingdom%3Cbr%3E8.20pm%3A%20Siskany%3Cbr%3E8.55pm%3A%20Nations%20Pride%3Cbr%3E9.30pm%3A%20Ever%20Given%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Winners
Ballon d’Or (Men’s)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)
Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)
Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)
Best Young Women’s Player
Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain)
Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy)
Best Women’s Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea)
Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)
Women’s Coach of the Year
Sarina Wiegman (England)
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Women%E2%80%99s%20T20%20World%20Cup%20Qualifier
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20results%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20beat%20UAE%20by%20six%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EZimbabwe%20beat%20UAE%20by%20eight%20wickets%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20beat%20Netherlands%20by%2010%20wickets%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EUAE%20v%20Vanuatu%2C%20Thursday%2C%203pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3Cbr%3EIreland%20v%20Netherlands%2C%207.30pm%2C%20Zayed%20Cricket%20Stadium%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGroup%20B%20table%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1)%20Ireland%203%203%200%206%20%2B2.407%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Netherlands%203%202%201%204%20%2B1.117%0D%3Cbr%3E3)%20UAE%203%201%202%202%200.000%0D%3Cbr%3E4)%20Zimbabwe%204%201%203%202%20-0.844%0D%3Cbr%3E5)%20Vanuatu%203%201%202%202%20-2.180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Illegal%20shipments%20intercepted%20in%20Gulf%20region
%3Cp%3EThe%20Royal%20Navy%20raid%20is%20the%20latest%20in%20a%20series%20of%20successful%20interceptions%20of%20drugs%20and%20arms%20in%20the%20Gulf%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%2011%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUS%20coastguard%20recovers%20%2480%20million%20heroin%20haul%20from%20fishing%20vessel%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%208%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20coastguard%20vessel%20USCGC%20Glen%20Harris%20seizes%20heroin%20and%20meth%20worth%20more%20than%20%2430%20million%20from%20a%20fishing%20boat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMarch%202%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Anti-tank%20guided%20missiles%20and%20missile%20components%20seized%20by%20HMS%20Lancaster%20from%20a%20small%20boat%20travelling%20from%20Iran%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOctober%209%2C%202022%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERoyal%20Navy%20frigate%20HMS%20Montrose%20recovers%20drugs%20worth%20%2417.8%20million%20from%20a%20dhow%20in%20Arabian%20Sea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeptember%2027%2C%202022%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20Naval%20Forces%20Central%20Command%20reports%20a%20find%20of%202.4%20tonnes%20of%20heroin%20on%20board%20fishing%20boat%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More on Quran memorisation:
The specs
Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors
Transmission: two-speed
Power: 671hp
Torque: 849Nm
Range: 456km
Price: from Dh437,900
On sale: now
The years Ramadan fell in May
UAE squad
Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.
UAE tour of Zimbabwe
All matches in Bulawayo
Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI
Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI
Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI
Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI
Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I
Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I
The five pillars of Islam
Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face
The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844.
The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran.
Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf.
"The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said.
Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer.
The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.
WOMAN AND CHILD
Director: Saeed Roustaee
Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi
Rating: 4/5
The five pillars of Islam