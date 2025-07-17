Spillover of Syrian violence to Lebanon adds 'new layer of worry'

Lebanon has been witnessing rising internal tensions amid the spillover of Syrian violence involving Druze communities and pro-government forces.

“The last thing we need now is more tension between different groups,” said a security source in Beirut.

Hundreds were killed in days of fighting between Druze fighters and government forces and allied groups in Sweida. The southern Syrian city is a predominantly Druze city. The violence escalated significantly on Wednesday when Israel carried out strikes on Damascus, while also pressing attacks on Syrian government forces in the south.

“The violence in Syria is spreading to Lebanon. We are seeing heightened tensions between Sunnis and Druze,” the source added.

The Druze are a small religious sect that emerged from a branch of Islam in the 11th century. Their faith blends elements of Islam with ancient traditions. About one million Druze live across the Middle East, mainly in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel.

Lebanese security sources warned that Druze communities in some villages are expelling Syrian workers, while others have been attacking cars belonging to Syrians passing through.

Meanwhile, several demonstrations in support of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), the Islamist group that Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara led, took place in northern Lebanon, accompanied by warnings that extremist groups are preparing for “action,” according to the sources who did not further elaborate.

Lebanon is already in a fragile state, with concerns existing over possible clashes between Hezbollah-aligned Shiites and Sunni factions linked to extremist groups.

In addition to concerns of sectarian fighting, Israel has continued striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on a daily basis, despite a truce agreement reached in November.

“This Druze-Sunni tension adds a new layer of worry. We are dealing with intercommunal strife, Syrian-related unrest, a continuing conflict with Israel, and the threat of terrorist attacks. It’s just too much at this point,” said another security source.

The Lebanese army announced last month the arrest of the suspected leader of ISIS in Lebanon, accusing him of planning attacks.

Authorities fear that dormant ISIS and other extremist cells in Lebanon could now be activated in retaliation or as part of a wider plan to destabilise the country amid renewed instability in neighbouring Syria.

Although largely driven underground after a major military defeat in 2017, ISIS and other extremist groups have fought bloody battles with the Lebanese army in the past and carried out bombings against Hezbollah and its supporters.

Now, with Syria’s political landscape shifting after the collapse of the Assad regime last year, Lebanese officials warn that the threat is far from over.