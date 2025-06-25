'Qasoura', suspected ISIS leader, detained by Lebanese army

The suspected leader of ISIS in Lebanon has been arrested, the country's army has said, accusing him of planning several "security operations".

The Lebanese military posted on X on Tuesday that a suspect named RF, also known as Qasoura, had been detained by its Intelligence Directorate following a series of security, surveillance and monitoring operations.

Weapons and ammunition were seized along with equipment for manufacturing drones, the army said.

The military labelled him a "prominent leader of the terrorist organisation Daesh".

According to the army, Qasoura took over the Lebanon branch of ISIS after the arrest of several major figures in December including his predecessor, who was nicknamed Abu Saeedal-Shami. An investigation is under way, the military said.

Fears of a resurgence of ISIS have been running high in the region with the collapse last year of the regime of president Bashar Al Assad in neighbouring Syria.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber killed at least 25 people at a church in Damascus, with authorities blaming ISIS.

It and other Sunni extremist groups fought several battles with the Lebanese army in the 2010s and carried out a series of deadly bombings targeting the Lebanese militia Hezbollah and its supporters. But they were largely defeated militarily in 2017.

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206-cylinder%203-litre%2C%20with%20petrol%20and%20diesel%20variants%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20286hp%20(petrol)%2C%20249hp%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%20(petrol)%2C%20550Nm%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EStarting%20at%20%2469%2C800%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Profile box Founders: Michele Ferrario, Nino Ulsamer and Freddy Lim

Started: established in 2016 and launched in July 2017

Based: Singapore, with offices in the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand

Sector: FinTech, wealth management

Initial investment: $500,000 in seed round 1 in 2016; $2.2m in seed round 2 in 2017; $5m in series A round in 2018; $12m in series B round in 2019; $16m in series C round in 2020 and $25m in series D round in 2021

Current staff: more than 160 employees

Stage: series D

Investors: EightRoads Ventures, Square Peg Capital, Sequoia Capital India

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions