Truce talks make headway but divisions remain between Israel and Hamas

Indirect negotiations in Qatar between Hamas and Israel to reach a Gaza truce and hostage deal have made progress but the two still remain at odds over several issues as talks continue for a second day, sources told The National on Monday.

The resumption of talks, mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar, come before a meeting between US President Donald Trump - who has renewed a push for a ceasefire - and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Israel and Hamas appear to be in agreement on the core provisions of the proposed deal, including a 60-day truce, the release of 10 hostages held by Hamas along with the remains of another 18 who died in captivity.

Negotiations on the complete end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave will begin as soon as the proposed truce goes into effect, said the sources.

The two sides also agreed on the inclusion of a plan for the armed wing of Hamas to lay down and store its arms under international supervision when a permanent ceasefire is reached, they added.

Another point of agreement is the departure of senior Hamas officials and their families from Gaza to live in exile abroad, with Israel and the US providing guarantees they would not be targeted elsewhere. They may return to Gaza after a period of time yet to determined, said the sources.

Israeli tanks on the Israeli side of the Gaza border. Reuters

A mandate is to be set up for a council of independent technocrats to run Gaza after a truce takes effect and the flow of humanitarian assistance into the strip is to resume, where hundreds of thousands are facing hunger and shortage of basic items, said the sources.

Whether a deal will be reached still remains to be seen but the sources close to the negotiation process warn that it may not be enough to prevent the war from reigniting once again.

"It is likely to be a very fragile agreement with Israel ready to resume its military operations under any pretext," said one source. "There is also Trump's vision for Gaza's Palestinians to be resettled outside the territory. That has not been shelved."

Mr Trump's Gaza proposals to resettle Gaza's Palestinians in Egypt and Jordan and turning the coastal enclave into a beach resort have been strongly rejected by Cairo and Amman as well as the UN. The plan was announced when Mr Netanyahu first visited the White House during Mr Trump's second term in office.

Monday's meeting is expected to be dominated by the Gaza war and the aftermath of Israel's 12-day war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump, left and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reuters

Mr Trump has made clear that following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, he would like to see the Gaza war end soon. His meeting with Mr Netanyahu could give new urgency to the talks in Qatar.

If Hamas and Israel iron out their remaining differences, Mr Trump will announce a ceasefire later on Monday, according to the sources. However, they cautioned that it was unlikely a deal would immediately go into effect. The Doha talks, they said, were likely to continue past Monday.

Asked on Friday how confident he was a Gaza ceasefire deal would come together, Mr Trump told reporters: “I’m very optimistic — but you know, look, it changes from day to day.”

On Sunday evening, he seemed to narrow his expectation, telling reporters he thought an agreement related to the remaining hostages would be reached in the coming week.

The sources, moreover, said differences between Israel and Hamas remained.

Mourners at Shifa Hospital in Gaza city for the funeral of relatives killed in an Israeli air strike. AP

These include Israel's opposition to the inclusion of high-profile Palestinians serving long prison terms among the estimated 1,000 Palestinians it is expected to free in return for the hostages released by Hamas.

Those Palestinian detainees include Marwan Barghouti, a senior leader of the mainstream Fatah group who has been touted as a possible replacement for President Mahmoud Abbas.

The sources also said the two sides were at odds over Israel's insistence on retaining a security role in Gaza after the end of the war, including at the so-called Salah Al Din corridor that runs the length of Gaza's border with Egypt on the Palestinian side.

Hamas is also opposed to Israeli plans to create inside Gaza a safe zone that is one kilometre deep and runs alongside the border with Israel, said the sources.

The Gaza war was caused by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel communities on October 7, 2023 that killed about 1,200 people. The assailants also took hostage of another 250 people. Israel's response to the attack has been a devastating military campaign that has to date killed more than 56,000 Palestinians and wounded more twice that many, according to Gaza health authorities.

The war also displaced most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents and laid to waste large built-up areas.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Perfect Couple Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor Creator: Jenna Lamia Rating: 3/5

RESULTS %3Cp%3E%0D5pm%3A%20Al%20Bateen%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(Turf)%202%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Ma%E2%80%99Aly%20Al%20Shahania%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%20(jockey)%2C%20Mohamed%20Daggash%20(trainer)%0D%3Cbr%3E5.30pm%3A%20Al%20Khaleej%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20AF%20Rami%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%2C%20Ernst%20Oertel%0D%3Cbr%3E6pm%3A%20Wathba%20Stallions%20Cup%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh70%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Bant%20Al%20Emarat%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%2C%20Qaiss%20Aboud%0D%3Cbr%3E6.30pm%3A%20Al%20Nahyan%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20AF%20Rasam%2C%20Marcelino%20Rodrigues%2C%20Ernst%20Oertel%0D%3Cbr%3E7pm%3A%20Al%20Karamah%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(PA)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Zafaranah%2C%20Bernardo%20Pinheiro%2C%20Musabah%20Al%20Muhairi%0D%3Cbr%3E7.30pm%3A%20Al%20Salam%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh80%2C000%20(T)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3EWinner%3A%20Nibras%20Passion%2C%20Tadhg%20O%E2%80%99Shea%2C%20Ismail%20Mohammed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

Star%20Wars%3A%20Episode%20I%20%E2%80%93%20The%20Phantom%20Menace %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Big%20Ape%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20LucasArts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20PlayStation%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000