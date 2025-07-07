Brics leaders condemn attacks on Iran and tell Israel to leave Gaza

Brics leaders condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to withdraw troops from the Gaza Strip, urging “just and lasting” solutions to conflicts around the Middle East.

In a joint statement released on Sunday night, leaders gathered in Brazil agreed to denounce military strikes against Iran, a Brics member since June 13, when Israel began attacks that culminated with US air strikes nine days later.

The strikes “constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations”, according to the declaration.

The 10-member bloc of emerging-market nations also expressed “grave concern about the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” — quoting Israeli attacks and the obstruction of the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, something Israel denies — while calling for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire, along with the release of all hostages.

The language is part of a broader call for global multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to promote peaceful resolutions to continuing military conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

While it does not single out the US, it is probable to be seen as an unwelcome intervention in Israeli affairs as Mr Netanyahu prepares to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

“South Africa remains gravely concerned at the deteriorating peace and security situation in the Middle East,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told fellow leaders during his opening statement Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

“The recent attacks by Israel and the United States on the Islamic Republic of Iran raise serious concerns of international law, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the protection of civilians.”

Defence spending and tariffs

Brics leaders additionally “express alarm” at the current trend of “a critical increase in global military spending”.

That is another clash with Mr Trump’s demand that Nato countries raise defence spending to 5 per cent of gross domestic product, a request that was met at last month’s summit of alliance members in The Hague with a particular focus on facing down aggression by Russia, a founding Brics member.

Brics leaders also expressed “serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules”, again without mentioning the US.

On Sunday night, Mr Trump said he would levy an additional 10 per cent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of Brics.

"Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of Brics, will be charged an additional 10% tariff," he said in a Truth Social post, adding, there will be "no exceptions to this policy".

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is hosting the two-day summit, opened Sunday’s session by repeating the group’s longstanding calls to reform the Security Council to make it more representative of the Global South.

The Brics bloc, named for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, recently expanded to add Indonesia, Ethiopia, the UAE, Iran and Egypt as members, an effort to increase its clout in global affairs long dominated by Washington and the west.

“Brics is increasingly shaping global debates on development, multipolar governance and security matters,” Mr Ramaphosa said in his remarks. “We must continue to advocate for the urgent intensification of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and ensure sustainable and lasting peace.”

