Hamas wants guarantees from Trump and 'not anyone else' on Gaza ceasefire

Hamas is seeking personal guarantees from US President Donald Trump that the war in Gaza will come to a complete end as the main condition for a ceasefire with Israel, a senior official said on Saturday.

“We submitted our positive response to the mediators yesterday. A new round of negotiations is expected to begin, focusing on the core issues: Israeli withdrawal and an end to the war,” the Hamas official explained.

“The guarantees we are seeking must come from the Americans – President Trump personally, not anyone else,” he added.

The US, Egypt and Qatar have proposed a 60-day ceasefire during which some Israeli hostages would be released. Hamas on Friday said it had given a “positive response” to the proposal, four months after the previous agreement collapsed.

The Hamas official said the deal currently on the table would see the group releasing 10 living Israeli hostages and returning the bodies of 18 others.

Mr Trump had called it a "final proposal" and said he expected Hamas to answer within 24 hours. When told about the Hamas response by reporters aboard Air Force One he replied: "That's good. They haven't briefed me on it. We have to get it over with. We have to do something about Gaza."

He said there "could be a Gaza deal" next week and that he was optimistic, although the situation "changes day to day".

Points of contention

The response by Hamas appeared not to signal an immediate end to hostilities, though. The group is seeking assurances from mediators that some additional demands will be met, sources told The National on Friday.

The sources confirmed Hamas would convey its acceptance of the proposed deal along with a request for assurances from US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators about the implementation of some of its “unpublicised” clauses.

These include the return by Israel of the bodies of some of the group's leaders killed during the Gaza war, including Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed.

The Hamas official pointed out several remaining points of contention that still need to be resolved.

"For example, the Israelis don’t want to withdraw; they want to talk about a redeployment. That’s unacceptable. The wording needs to be clear on this point," he explained.

“Regarding aid distribution, the original text assigns the task to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, but we requested it be amended to specify recognised UN agencies, such as UNRWA and others.”

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli strike in the Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza. AFP

Other clauses cover the laying down and storing of the group's arms and the guaranteed return to Gaza of wounded Palestinians, who will be allowed under the deal to leave the strip for treatment abroad, sources close to the negotiations said.

The clauses also include the creation of a 1km-deep safe zone on the Palestinian side of the entire Gaza-Israel border, which will be free of human habitation or any economic activity, including farming.

According to these clauses, an unnamed Arab nation will supervise the storage of Hamas's weapons, and Israel will be prevented from excluding any area of Gaza from the distribution of badly needed humanitarian resistance.

According to a two-page draft text obtained by The National on Friday, the handover of hostages and bodies will start on the first day of the truce and end on the final day. In return, Israel will release more than 1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including scores serving long terms.

On the 10th day of the truce, Hamas is expected to provide “comprehensive information” on the remaining hostages. In return, Israel will provide information on Palestinians it has detained since October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war began with an attack on southern Israel communities by Hamas and its allies.

Ramped up strikes

The Hamas-led attacks prompted a devastating military assault by Israel that has so far killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza. The war has displaced the majority of the enclave's estimated two million population, with many having to flee more than once, and destroyed swathes of built-up areas.

On Saturday, hours after Hamas said it delivered its "positive" response, Israel ramped up its assault on Gaza despite the ceasefire momentum.

Medical sources and eyewitnesses reported heavy shelling and air strikes targeting Rafah and Khan Younis in the south, Gaza city in the north, and central refugee camps.

In Rafah, eight people were killed and more than 40 injured when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site linked to the US-Israel Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

To the east, in Bani Suheila near Khan Younis, four more Palestinians were killed in an air strike. Another strike on tents sheltering displaced families in al-Mawasi, west of the city, killed seven and injured over ten.

Gaza city also came under sustained attack. Artillery fire in the Zarqa area killed one person, while an Israeli strike on Al Shafii School in Zaytoun killed five and wounded several more.

Rescue workers later recovered the bodies of two people killed in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, and strikes on residential buildings caused further casualties. In central Gaza, Israeli drones targeted homes in Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps, killing at least four and injuring others.

