Israel admits civilians were 'harmed' at Gaza aid sites

The Israeli military has admitted Palestinian civilians were harmed at aid distribution centres in Gaza, saying troops had been given new instructions "following lessons learnt".
Israeli authorities previously denied that soldiers fired directly at civilians seeking aid at distribution centres run by the US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
"Following incidents in which harm to civilians who arrived at distribution facilities was reported, thorough examinations were conducted and instructions were issued to forces in the field following lessons learnt," an Israeli military representative said in a statement.
At least 550 Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid near GHF distribution centres since they began operating in late May, the enclave's Health Ministry said. The toll included 93 killed by Israeli gunfire as they approached UN aid lorries, said Thameen Al Kheetan, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The military's comments come after a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Friday found that troops were given orders to shoot at Palestinian aid seekers, even when they posed no threat.
"It's a killing field," one soldier told Haaretz. "Where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day. They're treated like a hostile force."
The soldier said he was unaware of "a single instance of return fire – there's no enemy, no weapons".
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz had dismissed the report as "malicious falsehoods" intended to defame the military.
At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the enclave on Tuesday, including seven who were waiting for aid in central Gaza, medical sources said. On Monday, 13 people were killed as they waited for aid in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, and 10 died when Israel bombed an aid distribution warehouse in Al Zeitoun, Gaza city.
UN agencies and major humanitarian groups have refused to co-operate with the GHF, saying the group lacked neutrality. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday criticised any operation that funnels desperate civilians seeking aid into militarised zones in Gaza, saying it is “inherently unsafe” and has led to deaths.
“People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence,” Mr Guterres added.
The UK on Monday also condemned Israel’s aid delivery system in the enclave as “inhumane", referencing reports of hundreds of Palestinians being killed while attempting to access life-saving supplies.
“The suffering in Gaza is appalling and cannot continue,” said Fergus Eckersley, the UK’s political co-ordinator to the UN. “The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's operations, which are supposed to be saving lives, are themselves leading to mass casualties.”
Reports have also emerged this week of Gazans finding drugs in bags of flour collected from GHF-allocated sites. Oxycodone pills have reportedly been discovered in flour four times, according to Gaza's Government Media Office in Gaza. The opioid is typically prescribed for patients in severe pain, but it is also abused as an illegal narcotic. The GHF has denied the claims.
