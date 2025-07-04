Hamas set to accept Gaza truce terms but seeks 'assurances'

Hamas has accepted a deal for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, but is seeking assurances from mediators that some of its additional demands will be met, sources told The National on Friday.

US President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that it would probably be known within 24 hours whether Hamas would agree to a “final proposal” for a ceasefire. He said on Tuesday that Israel had accepted the conditions needed to finalise a 60-day ceasefire agreement, during which the parties would work to end the conflict.

The sources said Hamas would convey its acceptance of the proposed deal along with a request for assurances from US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators about the implementation of some of its “unpublicised” clauses.

These include the return by Israel of the bodies of some of the group's leaders killed during the Gaza war, including Yahya Sinwar and his brother Mohammed.

They also cover the laying down and storing of the group's arms and the guaranteed return to Gaza of wounded Palestinians, who will be allowed under the deal to leave the strip for treatment abroad, the sources said.

A Palestinian views site of Thursday's Israeli strike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza city. Reuters

The clauses also include the creation of a 1km-deep safe zone on the Palestinian side of the entire Gaza-Israel border, which will be free of human habitation or any economic activity, including farming.

According to these clauses, an unnamed Arab nation will supervise the storage of Hamas's weapons, and Israel will be prevented from excluding any area of Gaza from the distribution of badly needed humanitarian resistance.

According to a two-page draft text obtained by The National on Friday, the proposed truce will last 60 days, during which Hamas will hand over in stages 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others who died in captivity. This handover will start on the first day of the truce and end on the final day, according to the text.

In return, Israel will release more than 1,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including scores serving long terms.

On the 10th day of the truce, Hamas is expected to provide “comprehensive information” on the remaining hostages. In return, Israel will provide information on Palestinians it has detained since October 7, 2023, the day the Gaza war began with an attack on southern Israel communities by Hamas and its allies.

A Palestinian man carries a wounded child after an Israeli strike in Gaza city. AP

“The [US] President is serious about the commitment of the parties to the ceasefire and insists that negotiations begin during the temporary ceasefire,” the draft text reads. “If successful, the negotiations will lead to a lasting resolution of the conflict.”

The deal also provides for the flow of sufficient humanitarian assistance into Gaza, distributed by groups to be agreed upon, including the UN and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

It also provides for the two-stage deployment of Israeli forces away from proposed aid delivery routes in the south and north of Gaza, on the first and fifth day of the truce, following the release of eight living hostages and the remains of five others, respectively.

Negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and the release of the rest of the hostages will begin on the first day of the truce, according to the text. Final "redeployment" of Israeli forces in Gaza will be part of the negotiations.

The mediators will ensure that the negotiations are serious and will be extended past the 60-day truce period if they do not produce a deal by then.

US President Donald Trump will announce the ceasefireR, according to the draft text. Reuters

“The President will personally make the announcement of the ceasefire. The United States and President Trump are committed to working towards guaranteeing the continuation of the negotiations in goodwill until a final agreement is reached,” the text states.

Hamas-led militants killed about 1,200 people and took about 240 hostage during their attack on southern Israel. About 50 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with fewer than half of them thought to be alive.

The Hamas attack prompted a devastating military assault by Israel that has so far killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza. The war has displaced the majority of the enclave's estimated two million population, with many having to flee more than once, and destroyed swathes of built-up areas.

Mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the US have been trying in vain since March to broker a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

The essentials What: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature When: Friday until March 9 Where: All main sessions are held in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Price: Sessions range from free entry to Dh125 tickets, with the exception of special events. Hot Tip: If waiting for your book to be signed looks like it will be timeconsuming, ask the festival’s bookstore if they have pre-signed copies of the book you’re looking for. They should have a bunch from some of the festival’s biggest guest authors. Information: www.emirateslitfest.com



Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Squads India: Kohli (c), Rahul, Shaw, Agarwal, Pujara, Rahane, Vihari, Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Shami, Umesh, Siraj, Thakur West Indies: Holder (c), Ambris, Bishoo, Brathwaite, Chase, Dowrich (wk), Gabriel, Hamilton, Hetmyer, Hope, Lewis, Paul, Powell, Roach, Warrican, Joseph

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

The biog Favourite film: The Notebook Favourite book: What I know for sure by Oprah Winfrey Favourite quote: “Social equality is the only basis of human happiness” Nelson Madela. Hometown: Emmen, The Netherlands Favourite activities: Walking on the beach, eating at restaurants and spending time with friends Job: Founder and Managing Director of Mawaheb from Beautiful Peopl

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates