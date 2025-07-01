Gazans lose seaside 'lifeline' in Israeli strike on cafe

An Israeli strike on a seaside cafe in Gaza has destroyed a popular sanctuary for artists, students and young people hoping for a moment of normality amid the devastation of war.

Known for seafront views and a welcoming atmosphere, Al Baqa rest area was a popular spot in Gaza city. On Monday it became the site of yet another tragedy with at least 34 people reported dead, and others injured, in Israel's attack.

Emergency crews took the dead and critically wounded to Gaza's Al Shifa Medical Complex, where staff worked through the night in overwhelmed wards. Gaza's youth have been particularly affected by the attack.

“Al Baqa isn’t just a place, it’s a lifeline,” said Mohammed Al Mabhouh, 27, from Gaza city’s Al Rimal neighbourhood. “We used to go there every day, just to breathe, to laugh, to sit by the sea and feel human again.”

He recalled the moments before the strike, when he and his friends had been planning another visit. “When I heard it had been bombed, I was in shock," he said.

"Most of the people who were killed or injured are people we know, people with no connection to resistance or weapons. Just ordinary folks trying to find a moment of peace outside the nightmare we’ve lived since the war began.”

Israel said it had "struck several Hamas terrorists" in the north of Gaza. In a statement to AFP, the army said it was reviewing the attack on the cafe.

Among the victims was Frans Al Salmi, a Palestinian artist whose work had become symbolic of Gaza’s resilience. She often visited Al Baqa to meet friends and sit by the sea, where she found quiet moments to reflect and imagine new pieces to share with her community and the world.

“Frans was known personally by many people in Gaza, or through the beautiful artworks she shared with the public,” her cousin, Ahmad Al Salmi, told The National. “She was always a source of inspiration for so many young people here.

“The occupation makes no distinction between civilians and fighters, between women, children and men. Killing artists and journalists is a compounded crime and with Frans’ death Gaza has lost a young artist who still had so much to give.”

Another familiar face lost in the strike was Ismail Abu Hatab, a photojournalist and media trainer. Described by a friend as a thoughtful man dedicated to his craft, he had been a regular at Al Baqa before and during the war.

“Ismail had a way of speaking slowly, choosing his words carefully, and using his hands to bring his ideas to life,” his friend and fellow journalist Salem Al Rayyis said. “He barely survived a life-threatening injury at the start of the war, but came back stronger, committed to documenting our reality and training the next generation of journalists.”

As families bury the dead and survivors are reeling from the trauma, Gaza continues to mourn not only the lives lost, but also the spaces of community, creativity and comfort that are being erased one by one.

Mr Al Mabhouh was displaced to southern Gaza at the beginning of the war. “When I came back from the south, the first thing I wanted to visit was Al Baqa, and I was happy that the place was reopened and people visit it," he said. "Now, actually, we worry to stay in any place in Gaza, where everything is targeted."

Mr Al Mabhouh said Israel wanted to ensure besieged Palestinians did not experience any joy in life. “They want to kill happiness, hope and life itself," he added. "They want to destroy any space where we can escape the pain, even for a little while.”