Gazans criticise 'weak' Hamas as war drags on and lawlessness rules

Almost 21 months into the war, with Gaza’s cities reduced to rubble and more than a million Palestinians displaced, frustration and despair are spilling over in the voices of those living its daily nightmare. From shattered homes to crowded tents, civilians say they are being sacrificed in a political standoff that shows no sign of resolution.

Amid continuing Israeli bombardments, crippling restrictions on aid and the breakdown of law and order, some Gaza residents are now openly criticising the leadership of Hamas, not out of political rivalry but from feelings of anguish, exhaustion and abandonment.

One Gazan fled his home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, with his family of eight and now lives in a tent in the nearby coastal area of Al Mawasi. Like many others, he has watched Gaza descend into what he calls “a state of collapse”.

“In everything that’s happening, Hamas is a weak player,” he told The National. “It lost its ability to influence events months ago, except for a few isolated operations. And sadly, we − the people − are the ones paying the price. Every day, people are dying in a million different ways.”

He describes a daily life consumed by fear and lawlessness, “It’s terrifying to even step outside your shelter. Criminals, armed gangs and hunger surround us. Aid is stolen in broad daylight. And yet Hamas still seems disconnected from the reality we live in,” he said.

The man spoke as Hamas said it was studying new truce proposals put forward by mediators. But Gazans have had their hopes raised and dashed many times before, with neither Hamas nor Israel willing to cede ground on demands such as the disarmament of the militant group and the handover of all the hostages it still holds, or a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

“[Hamas] present themselves as victorious, but the truth is, they lost the moment this war began. They should have handed over the hostages to strip Israel of its excuse. Instead, they provoked the world and ignored our suffering,” he said.

He says Hamas's messaging, especially from its leaders abroad, rings hollow. “We hear their statements, but they’re not speaking to us. It’s as if we don’t exist.”

A resident of Gaza city’s Al Sabra neighbourhood says he has seen the war take a heavy toll on his family. His three brothers are dead, among more than 57,000 Palestinians killed in the conflict. His father has been severely injured, and the family’s home is gone.

“Hamas has effectively lost control over the Gaza Strip,” he told The National. “Militias rule the streets, thieves roam freely and the Sahm unit Hamas formed to fight crime has no authority. Every day, we hear of new crimes and no one is held accountable.

“There’s nothing left in Gaza to mourn. Still, Hamas acts like it’s winning, when in reality, the people are losing everything.”

Patients sit among ruins in Al Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza city, after the dialysis unit suspended services due to a lack or fuel for its generators. AP Photo

For him, the final straw is the lack of empathy. “I’ve lost everything. What has Hamas done for me? Nothing. Their leaders issue statements and videos that ignore our suffering entirely.

“We just want them to feel what we’re feeling. Let them accept the proposal on the table. Let us eat, let us drink, let us live for a moment like human beings,” he said.

“Decisions about our lives are being made by people outside the country who don’t suffer like we do. That’s unacceptable. We’re the ones paying the price.”

In Al Shati refugee camp, in northern Gaza, another displaced man lives in a tent, after losing his home, job, car – everything he spent years working for.

“Hamas is treating us like a bargaining chip. Its negotiating stance is disgraceful and gives us no hope,” he said.

He recalled a proposal for a ceasefire and hostage exchange put forward by the US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, one that many in Gaza saw as imperfect but a necessary step towards ending the bloodshed.

“Most people supported the deal. We asked Hamas to accept it. It didn’t meet all our hopes, but we had no better options. We are not the strong side in this war. We are the ones dying in the streets, in the tents, in the hunger,” he said.

“Hamas’s approach to negotiations completely ignores the sacrifices of the people. Tens of thousands of families have lost loved ones. Isn’t that reason enough to compromise?”

Hamas militants guard the site for a handover of hostages in Rafah, southern Gaza, in February, as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel that collapsed the following month. Reuters

He believes Hamas should not only accept the latest proposals but also begin stepping back from the political stage.

“Let them strip Israel of its pretext. Let them end the bleeding. If they really care about us, they should step aside.”

For another resident in a tent in Al Shati camp, the fault lies not solely with Hamas.

“I don’t think Hamas is the one refusing to end the war. They’re trying to reach a deal that would truly end it. But all the proposals serve only Israeli interests. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu doesn’t want peace, he needs this war to survive politically,” he said.

He also sees the dilemma Hamas faces.

“Hamas is trapped. They can’t withdraw without losing everything, and they want to achieve something meaningful. But what does it mean to end the war, release the captives, and make no progress on Gaza’s future? Thousands have died. Their blood cannot go without a price.”

For another man who was displaced with his family of three from Jabalia refugee camp to western Gaza city, while Hamas is to partly to blame for Gazans' current plight, most of it rests with Israel. “Yes, Hamas bears part of the responsibility as the governing authority in Gaza, but the occupation holds the greater share of the blame,” he said.

“Hamas deserves criticism, especially regarding how it has handled the negotiations and the war, but the occupation is the primary killer,” he added

“Hamas did what it could and accepted many proposals, but it was the Israeli side − and the Americans − who refused and failed to engage with ideas to end the war,” he said.

“Hamas tried to preserve security through several initiatives, such as forming the Sahm security unit, but the occupation targeted every one of its movements.”