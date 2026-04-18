School buses to resume operations in UAE on Monday

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

School buses will be allowed to operate on the first day back to classes on Monday, UAE authorities have said.

Bus transport was originally postponed for the first week pending a review.

The Ministry of Education said it was satisfied with a safety assessment and has given bus companies the green light.

A statement reads: "In light of the continuing assessments conducted by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority alongside the Ministry of Education, and local education authorities, it has been decided to resume school bus operations starting Monday, April 20, 2026 for all public and private schools in the country.”

Parents had been concerned about the amount of traffic on the roads from Monday, and juggling work with school drop-offs.

Why did it take longer to approve bus services?

School bus operations required additional operational arrangements to ensure service readiness in line with safety standards, the Ministry of Education said in a post on X earlier this week, when explaining the postponement.

Educational institutions, meanwhile, had completed their full readiness for in-person learning, the ministry said at the time. On Saturday, bus services have also been deemed ready.

Returning to classrooms

Nurseries, public and private schools resume normal operations on Monday, seven weeks after they closed because of the Iran war. Lessons were held remotely before and after an early spring break holiday.

Schools adopted distance learning at the beginning of March as a precautionary measure in response to Iran's attacks on the UAE.

The country’s air defences have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

A two-week conditional ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US last week. Subsequent talks mediated by Pakistan have failed to secure a resolution to the conflict.

The UAE has not faced air strikes for over a week.