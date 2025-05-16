Trump's Middle East tour leaves Israel in 'confusion'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/15/donald-trump-uae-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/us-and-uae-agree-to-more-than-200bn-in-commercial-deals-white-house-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/us-and-uae-agree-to-more-than-200bn-in-commercial-deals-white-house-says/">Donald Trump</a>'s visit to the Middle East has left <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a> in a position of uncertainty, highlighting differences over <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/">Iran</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a> while it presses on with its war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>, experts have told <i>The National</i>. Mr Trump on Friday concluded a Gulf tour on which he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/14/trump-meets-syrias-president-al-shara-in-riyadh/">met Syria’s President Ahmad Al Shara</a>, signed major economic deals worth trillions of dollars with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">UAE</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a>, and attempted to tackle several crises and conflicts across the Middle East. He also set out a carrot-and-stick approach to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/">Iran</a> and raised the prospect of Saudi Arabia joining the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abraham-accords/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abraham-accords/">Abraham Accords</a> and establishing ties with Israel, though that is yet to happen. "Mr Trump has not only left out Israel from his tour, which certainly conveys certain signals, but also shed light on policy differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria and Iran," said Sanam<b> </b>Vakil, director of the Middle East North Africa Programme at London's Chatham House. Mr Trump's visit "shows the close relationship between Gulf states and Washington and his willingness to listen to them on key regional issues", Ms Vakil told <i>The National</i>. US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/rubio-open-to-other-gaza-aid-distribution-plans/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/rubio-open-to-other-gaza-aid-distribution-plans/">Marco Rubio </a>said on Thursday he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> about Syria and Iran while Mr Trump was touring the Gulf, and assured him of the solid ties between the two states. Mr Rubio "stressed the deep US commitment to its historic relationship with Israel and the ironclad US support for Israeli security", State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said. She said the two men expressed a "mutual commitment to make sure Iran never possesses a nuclear weapon". However, Mr Trump's trip leaves a confused picture behind in Israel, said Kobi Michael, a senior researcher at the country's Institute for National Security Studies. “There is a sort of confusion because on the one hand, politicians in Israel feel that they were thrown aside, but on the other hand, there is no doubt that some things that have been said or done by Mr Trump are deeply and well co-ordinated with Israel,” he said. The co-ordinated issues included the push to include Saudi Arabia and other Arab states in the Abraham Accords, Mr Michael told <i>The National</i>. But Mr Trump's move to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/it-feels-like-day-the-regime-fell-syrians-celebrate-lifting-of-us-sanctions/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/it-feels-like-day-the-regime-fell-syrians-celebrate-lifting-of-us-sanctions/">lift US sanctions on Syria</a> was a move that Israel has opposed. The visit also comes at a time where the US has been engaged in talks with Iran – mediated by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/">Oman</a> – with four rounds being held since April 12. Both sides have described the negotiations positively and a further round is expected soon. Reports have emerged of ties between Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu becoming strained as the two leaders are at odds over a possible Iranian nuclear deal. Israel has previously opposed making concessions to Tehran on the nuclear issue. Mr Trump said on Friday “good things” would happen in the Gaza Strip over the next month. That was a change from his previous rhetoric, having threatened that "all hell is going to break out" if Hamas did not release Israeli hostages. “We have to help the Palestinians, a lot of people are starving in Gaza,” said Mr Trump after boarding <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/uae-resident-air-force-one-trump-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/15/uae-resident-air-force-one-trump-abu-dhabi/">Air Force One</a> in the UAE, without elaborating on what would happen. Earlier in the day, speaking at a business forum in Abu Dhabi, Mr Trump said he was looking to resolve a range of global crises, including Gaza. “We’re looking at Gaza,” he said. “And we’ve got to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving. A lot of people are – there’s a lot of bad things going on.” Israel has been pressing ahead with its brutal war on the besieged strip. No aid has entered since early March and the entire population of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a> is at critical risk of famine, with half a million people facing starvation, a global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/gazas-entire-population-at-critical-risk-of-famine-global-hunger-monitor-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/gazas-entire-population-at-critical-risk-of-famine-global-hunger-monitor-says/">hunger monitor</a> warned this week. On Friday, it was reported that at least 250 people have been killed by the latest round Israeli strikes in Gaza. Israel was also taken by surprise when the US announced a ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthi rebels early this month. The agreement mediated by Oman stipulates neither the US nor the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/05/israel-ben-gurion-houthis-2/" target="_blank" rel="">Houthis</a> would target the other, including US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab Al Mandeb. The deal did not feature Israel. Dina Esfindiary, Middle East geoeconomics lead at Bloomberg Economics, told <i>The National</i> the move shows “the relationship between Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn't as comfortable as many may think”. That the deal does not cover Israel is “interesting in itself, they were not even told about it and were taken by surprise when they heard”, she said.