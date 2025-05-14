‘It feels like day the regime fell’: Syrians celebrate lifting of US sanctions

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/14/donald-trump-gulf-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/syria/">Syrians</a> celebrated late into Tuesday night at Umayyad Square in central Damascus following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/syria-welcomes-trumps-remarks-on-possibility-of-sanctions-relief/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/13/syria-welcomes-trumps-remarks-on-possibility-of-sanctions-relief/">announcement</a> that the US will lift sanctions on the country’s shattered economy. Drivers honked car horns and waved the Syrian flag. “It feels just like the day the regime fell,” Mohamed Dibou, a Damascene taxi driver, told <i>The National</i>. “The future looks very optimistic. After so much pain and after everything we have endured, we can finally breathe.” US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the lifting of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/trump-syria-sanctions-foreign-policy/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/trump-syria-sanctions-foreign-policy/">sanctions</a> that were imposed after former president Bashar Al Assad's violent crackdown on peaceful protests in 2011. The sanctions have presented a significant challenge to the country's new leaders following the toppling in December of Mr Al Assad, who had ruled Syria through 14 years of civil war. “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness,” Mr Trump said at an investment forum hosted by Saudi Arabia at the start of his tour of Gulf states. “It's their time to shine. We're taking them all off. Good luck Syria, show us something very special.” The UN estimates that 90 per cent of the Syrian population live below the poverty line. Syrians must grapple with severe shortages of basic goods and services including fuel, electricity and essential medical supplies. But with sanctions soon to be lifted and international companies able to invest or establish a presence, drastic changes to the Syrian economy can be anticipated. Some of the changes could be life-saving. “We couldn’t bring some medical devices into Syria because of the sanctions,” said Naeem Trabzoni, an orthopaedic specialist who recently finished his residency in the Damascus state hospital. “The sanctions weren’t just on Americans. They were also on any companies that dealt with Syria. “Pharmaceutical and medical companies couldn’t establish an industry in Syria. American medicines couldn’t enter and there were some medicines that weren’t available without American or European licences.” Mohammad Adeeb Al Jabi, a civil servant and engineering student, told <i>The National </i>that he is looking forward to the drastic changes Syria is about to experience. “People outside the country are practically living on Mars in terms of technological advancement,” he said. “Meanwhile, in Syria it’s as if we've been living in the Stone Age.” As soon as Mr Trump's announcement was made, ahead of an expected meeting today with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, the Syrian pound rose about 25 per cent against the dollar, appreciating from about 12,000 to 9,000 pounds. A source at the Ministry of Industry said the lifting of sanctions announcement did not come as a complete surprise. “It was expected, we saw it coming,” the source said. “The industrial and economic sectors are ready. The only thing we were missing … the main problem was the sanctions. “We didn’t have access to the international banking system and foreign investors were afraid to invest in a country under sanctions.” Since the fall of the Assad regime, Syria has begun to shed its status as a pariah state in the global economy. “Countries from all over the world have shown interest in investing,” the source added. “Just recently, we had visiting delegations from Italy, Germany, all the Gulf countries and Turkey.” Hopes of a rapid economic recovery need to be managed, however, the source said, with the economy needing time to bounce back. “Of course, the lifting of sanctions will help. But let’s not forget that this is a country in ruins. It’s not going to be rebuilt overnight. The next step is reconstruction.”