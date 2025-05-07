EU ambassador says UAE is a 'strong and reliable partner'

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae/">UAE</a> is a “strong and reliable partner” − particularly with regards to trade and regional developments, the EU's envoy to the Emirates has told <i>The National</i>. Ambassador Lucie Berger also praised the UAE for its “commendable work” in mediating exchanges of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners and its humanitarian work in the Ukraine war, in an interview ahead of Europe Day on May 9. She also said it was vital that Gulf states take a leading role in negotiations with Iran. EU representation in the Emirates was established more than a decade ago and over the past few years <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/04/uae-joins-forces-with-european-space-company-to-develop-airlock-for-nasa-lunar-station/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/02/04/uae-joins-forces-with-european-space-company-to-develop-airlock-for-nasa-lunar-station/">bilateral co-operation</a> has seen a “new energy and dynamism”, said Ms Berger. “We need strong and reliable partners and we see the UAE as one of them,” Ms Berger said, describing trade as a key component of the relationship. Last month, the UAE and EU agreed to begin talks on a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/10/uae-to-begin-talks-with-european-union-over-landmark-trade-deal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/10/uae-to-begin-talks-with-european-union-over-landmark-trade-deal/">landmark trade deal</a>. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE has struck a series of comprehensive economic partnership agreements with countries, aimed at boosting trade. A deal with the EU would be the largest since the UAE signed a Cepa with India in February 2022. “[The UAE is] our top export market destination in the region so it is natural that we want to see trade liberalisation and investment facilitation from both sides,” said Ms Berger. “There are two avenues we want to pursue: one is a strategic partnership where we can look into areas that are beyond trade,” she said, referring to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/24/uae-to-invest-40-billion-in-italy-across-sectors-such-as-energy-and-ai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/24/uae-to-invest-40-billion-in-italy-across-sectors-such-as-energy-and-ai/">artificial intelligence</a>, security co-operation, research and education, among others. “But of course, trade remains a cornerstone of our relationship.” The announcement comes at a time of growing global market uncertainty sparked by US President Donald Trump’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/05/trump-proposed-tariffs-mena-film-industry-impact-analysis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/05/trump-proposed-tariffs-mena-film-industry-impact-analysis/">tariff</a> policy. A free trade agreement “makes even more sense in the current context where there are considerable shocks on the multilateral trading system”, said Ms Berger. The timing of the negotiations remains unclear. The EU has not started negotiating, Ms Berger said, adding that the European Commission and member states were still looking into the necessary procedures before launching talks. Talks on free trade agreements usually take between three to five years but the ambassador expressed hope for negotiations with the UAE to be concluded sooner. “Both sides are committed to moving this as quickly as possible and to start as soon as possible,” she said. The UAE started bilateral engagement with Brussels after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/02/eu-gcc-academia-governance-politics-institutions/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/05/02/eu-gcc-academia-governance-politics-institutions/">EU-GCC talks</a>, which started in 1990, were formally suspended in 2008. “We haven’t given up on the idea of an EU-GCC free trade agreement,” Ms Berger said, adding that talks with the UAE could “inject more energy and dynamics in the regional negotiations”. EU collaboration with Gulf states has not been limited to trade, with the countries gaining a more active role in mediation. The UAE has helped to negotiate the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/06/uae-mediates-release-of-410-ukrainian-and-russian-prisoners/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/06/uae-mediates-release-of-410-ukrainian-and-russian-prisoners/">release</a> of more than 4,000 Russian and Ukrainian <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">prisoners of war</a>. Both countries have thanked the Emirates for its mediation efforts. The EU envoy praised the UAE's role in this, and humanitarian aid is has provided. “The UAE has done really commendable work,” Ms Berger said. “We’ve seen a lot of engagement on humanitarian aid, in particular for families and children, orphans, and trying to help children continue their education.” Ukrainian President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/17/uae-and-ukraine-sign-landmark-trade-deal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/17/uae-and-ukraine-sign-landmark-trade-deal/">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> met President Sheikh Mohammed in February and their countries finalised <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/29/uae-and-ukraine-finalise-cepa-terms-in-boost-to-war-torn-nations-recovery/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/29/uae-and-ukraine-finalise-cepa-terms-in-boost-to-war-torn-nations-recovery/">c</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/29/uae-and-ukraine-finalise-cepa-terms-in-boost-to-war-torn-nations-recovery/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/04/29/uae-and-ukraine-finalise-cepa-terms-in-boost-to-war-torn-nations-recovery/">epa terms</a> last month. The trade agreement was welcomed by the EU ambassador who said it could help restore prosperity in Ukraine, once the war ends. “This work is absolutely commendable and it’s a very positive contribution,” she said, adding that the UAE’s relation with Russia could be an asset for peace talks. “I think it would be interesting to look into trying to convince Russia to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and to come to the table and really start seriously talking about peace.” The US and Russia began talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine in March that were hosted by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/us-russia-talks-aimed-at-black-sea-ceasefire-begin-in-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/us-russia-talks-aimed-at-black-sea-ceasefire-begin-in-saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a>. Moscow rejected a truce proposal by Washington but has announced a three-day unilateral truce on May 8 as it marks Victory Day over Nazi Germany. Gulf states have also taken centre stage in negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Oman has mediated three rounds of nuclear <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/iran-more-determined-than-ever-to-reach-fair-agreement-with-us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/02/iran-more-determined-than-ever-to-reach-fair-agreement-with-us/">talks</a> between the US and Iran since April 12. “It is absolutely important that the Gulf states are in the lead or, or basically among the leaders when it comes to engagement with Iran,” Ms Berger said, saying they “know their neighbours best”. The UAE, a key regional security partner of Washington, also maintains <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/we-must-find-common-ground-with-iran-says-uaes-gargash/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/we-must-find-common-ground-with-iran-says-uaes-gargash/">ties with Tehran</a>, despite past tensions. Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, visited Iran in March to deliver a letter from Mr Trump to Tehran’s clerical establishment. The letter called for the launch of talks. “We need to keep the channels open and we need to find a way through these channels how we can progress and how we can improve the situation,” Ms Berger said. She added that Gulf mediation channels with Iran were complementary to those of the EU. Ms Berger said the EU should be at the negotiating table, particularly when it comes to the question of existing sanctions on Iran. Tehran has pushed for European involvement, for talks with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/02/europes-talks-with-iran-cancelled-after-washington-tehran-meeting-setback/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/02/europes-talks-with-iran-cancelled-after-washington-tehran-meeting-setback/">E3 countries</a> – France, Germany and the UK – the initial signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, along with the US, Russia and China. “We want to see a shared prosperity,” said Ms Berger. “If I can use the policy of the UAE, this [can be] a start of shared prosperity in the region.”