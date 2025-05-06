UAE mediates release of 410 Ukrainian and Russian prisoners

Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday agreed to exchange 410 prisoners of war after successful negotiations mediated by the UAE.

The release of 205 Ukrainian and 205 Russian captives was secured in the 15th round of UAE-brokered talks since Moscow launched its invasion more than three years ago.

So far, the two sides have exchanged 4,181 prisoners.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its thanks to the two countries for their co-operation during the talks, and said that the UAE remains committed to supporting all efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the war.

In a statement on social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the UAE for its efforts.

"Today, Ukraine has brought back 205 warriors. Young and older men from almost all types and branches of the Armed Forces. Defenders of Mariupol and the entire front line," Mr Zelenskyy wrote.

"I am grateful to everyone who worked on this exchange. I thank our partners – first and foremost the United Arab Emirates – for their mediation and support.

"I thank all those who do not stay indifferent and continue to speak out about Ukrainians in captivity. Every day, we fight for our people. We will do everything to bring each and every one of them home."

Last month, the UAE brokered the release by Ukraine and Russia of 538 prisoners of war in the largest single exchange since the conflict broke out

President Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Vladimir Putin last week, during which the Russian President praised the UAE's role in mediating the exchange.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen relations between the nations.

