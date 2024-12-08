‘Welcome to Free Syria’: jubilant Damascus residents grapple with uncertainty

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/08/syria-live-news-assad/" target="_blank"><b>Syria</b></a> Celebrations erupted in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/08/syrias-future-hinges-on-how-rebel-coalition-manages-political-transition/" target="_blank">Damascus </a>on Sunday as jubilant crowds stormed President Bashar Al Assad's palace, hours after rebels swept into the capital and announced his departure from the country. The dramatic collapse of his regime marked the end of decades of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/07/nobody-wants-to-die-for-this-regime-rebels-look-to-damascus-as-assads-hold-on-syria-loosens/" target="_blank">Assad family rule</a>. However, uncertainty looms over what comes next as the city grapples with chaos following the historic upheaval. Hundreds of Syrians poured into the streets waving Syria's opposition flag and honking car horns in jubilation. Others, wary of unfolding events, locked themselves indoors, awaiting clarity on what lay ahead. As night fell, the atmosphere shifted to one of cautious quiet, with a curfew imposed by the rebel forces taking effect. "It's historic. It's unbelievable," said Hasan Maknieh, a resident of the old neighbourhood of Bab Touma. Military uniforms were abandoned on some streets, while previously manned checkpoints were deserted. Prisons and properties linked to the Assad family rule were stormed, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/12/08/syria-assad-damascus-rebels-middle-east/" target="_blank">presidential palace</a>. Crowds also targeted the Iranian embassy, tearing down posters of IRGC commanders and Lebanese Hezbollah leaders. Despite their victory, Syria’s rebel forces face a daunting task of filling the political vacuum and preventing fragmentation along sectarian and ethnic lines. Foreign officials and members of the former opposition have urged for unity and stability. “We woke up to a new Syria,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters in Doha. “The opposition should now unite.” The fall of Damascus ended the five-decade rule of the Assad family over majority-Sunni Syria. As the rebels gained ground, Mr Assad's core Alawite supporters retreated to the coastal regions, while Kurdish militias expanded their hold in the east. The rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, an Al Qaeda offshoot linked to Turkey, have placed the civil administration under the supervision of the last prime minister who served under Mr Al Assad. HTS leader Ahmad Al Shara, formerly known as Abu Muhammad Al Julani, recently dropped his nom de guerre to project an image of moderation. His organisation, however, remains designated as a terrorist group by the US and Europe. On the road from Beirut to Damascus, the atmosphere was electrified with celebration. People cheered passing cars, waving the Syrian revolution flag alongside the Palestinian one. Children with faces painted in Syrian flag colours flashed V-signs for victory, while the border itself bore the marks of rebellion. The Syrian checkpoint, once heavily controlled, stood <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/08/uaes-gargash-says-crisis-in-syria-is-a-clear-sign-of-political-failure/" target="_blank">abandoned</a>. Portraits of Mr Al Assad were torn down, and posters of him and Vladimir Putin lay destroyed – symbols of the regime’s collapse. Along the road, remnants of a fleeing army told their story. Empty tanks and discarded military fatigues bore witness to a hasty retreat. “You see this mountain? It was all military. They all left without a fight,” said Mohamad, a driver from Hama, gesturing towards deserted high ground. “Welcome to free Syria, at last!” Mohamad exclaimed with emotion, his wife echoing his joy. “You are our guests here,” she said warmly, although her disbelief was evident. “I can’t believe what’s happening,” she admitted. “I think it’s a dream.” Mohamad summed up the sentiment of many: “After decades of massacres and chemical attacks, we finally have our country back. Everyone’s happy.” His words captured both the relief and the hope passing through the nation on this historic day. At a hotel in the centre, a nearby bombardment soon reminded residents that things had not yet settled down. The windows of the restaurant shook, and massive plumes of smoke rose from a nearby lance. Israel had just targeted a security centre. "There's nothing to be afraid of," said one customer at the hotel. "We were in Aleppo last week and it was the same: things will <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/12/08/syrias-future-is-unclear-whats-clear-is-irans-declining-influence-in-the-middle-east/" target="_blank">calm down soon</a>."