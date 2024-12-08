A group of people take a photo in a hall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's presidential palace in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. AP
A group of people take a photo in a hall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's presidential palace in Damascus, Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. AP

News

MENA

‘Welcome to Free Syria’: jubilant Damascus residents grapple with uncertainty

Syrian border checkpoint with Lebanon, once heavily controlled, now abandoned

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Damascus

December 08, 2024