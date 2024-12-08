Opposition fighters celebrate the fall of the Syrian government in Damascus. If the rebels can work constructively with the country’s remaining institutions, then a better Syria may be possible. AP
Opposition fighters celebrate the fall of the Syrian government in Damascus. If the rebels can work constructively with the country’s remaining institutions, then a better Syria may be possible. AP

Opinion

Editorial

Syria's new reality must be reckoned with

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

December 08, 2024