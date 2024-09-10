UN highlights lack of progress one year on from Libya's deadly Derna floods

It has been exactly a year since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/12/01/three-months-after-storm-daniel-what-happened-to-libyas-flood-damaged-heritage-sites/" target="_blank">Storm Daniel</a> hit <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/libya/" target="_blank">Libya</a>’s eastern coastal city of Derna, destroying two of its dams and causing the country's worst flooding in more than a century, killing thousands and damaging infrastructure, homes, hospitals and roads. But despite some efforts to rebuild since the disaster, a lot more is needed to restore a sense of normality to the area, the UN has warned. “In the last year, you can see that there has been a lot of reconstruction. There is still some rubble and debris that needs to be cleared. Much has been done but more needs to be done," UN resident and humanitarian co-ordinator in Libya, Georgette Gagnon, said in a video published on X on Tuesday following a visit to Derna and other affected areas. Ms Gagnon described the natural disaster as tragic and underscored the need for affected families "to regain their lives". During a visit to Derna on Monday, Stephanie Khoury, charge d'affaires of the UN's mission in Libya, reaffirmed the importance of reconstruction. She called on the Benghazi and Tripoli authorities to put aside their differences and "work together in the best interests of the affected people and to ensure transparency, oversight and accountability in reconstruction efforts", she said on X. The storm was one of Africa's deadliest natural disasters in modern history. The UN estimates Storm Daniel – which led to the bursting of the Bilad and Sidi Bou Mansour dams after an unprecedented 400mm of rain was recorded in 24 hours – killed more than 5,000 people, left thousands uncounted for and displaced at least 40,000 others. The cities of Benghazi, Al Bayda, Al Marj and Sousse were also affected. On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch issued a report which condemned authorities' failure to ensure accountability and inadequate relief and support efforts on the ground. "Displaced residents from Derna and other eastern Libyan towns, whose lives were upended after the calamity, face burdensome and often impossible hurdles accessing any kind of state support," Hanan Salah, associate Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said in the report. The rights group said it has spoken to at least 16 survivors, who are currently displaced in the western city of Misurata and complained of dire living conditions and the challenges they continue to face to obtain government support. The two dams were built in the 1970s by a Yugoslavian company – mainly using rock, clay and concrete – to control seasonal floods. The structures have reportedly not been maintained since 2002, Derna deputy mayor Ahmed Madroud said shortly after the disaster. On a visit to affected areas of Derna last week, Belguacem Haftar, son of Field Marshal Khalifa Hafta, claimed more than 70 per cent of infrastructure in the city had been rebuilt. “We have completed 2,000 housing units and we are currently preparing 1,500 more,” AFP reported him as saying. Mr Haftar indicated that maintenance of electricity networks, roads and other vital areas of infrastructure were under way. In July, the attorney general of the Tripoli-based government announced the Derna Criminal Court, which technically it has no control over, had sentenced 12 officials to between nine and 27 years in prison. Charges ranged from negligence to premeditated murder and wasting public money. Three other accused were ordered to "return money obtained from illicit gains", while four were acquitted. Libya is still grappling with the impact of more than 10 years of armed conflict after the overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi's regime by western-backed forces in 2011. The country remains locked in a power struggle between two rival governments, one in Tripoli which enjoys the support of the international community and the other in Benghazi under the control of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his family. It controls the eastern and southern side of the country including vital oilfields and jurisdiction over Derna. Tarek Megerisi, a Libya analyst and senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told The National there had been no accountability over reconstruction efforts. "What needs to be done is to have an independent review to see what happened to the reconstruction, the budget allocated to the dam but not actually being spent, and you need to have a proper inquiry on what happened and proper process of restitution to the people who suffered," he said. The Benghazi government received a large budget from the central bank for rebuilding Derna but there has been no transparency on spending, he added. "A lot of people do not have answers for family members that disappeared," he said. "The army stopped the health ministry from counting deaths above a certain limit."