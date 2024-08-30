Lack of accountability in Libya's Tarhuna could deepen instability, UN warns

The UN has warned that the lack of accountability and years of impunity enjoyed by those responsible for human rights abuses in Libya's Tarhuna could exacerbate instability and deepen divisions in the war-torn country.

A joint report highlighted the brutal reign of Al Kaniyat, an armed group that rose to power in 2011 and subsequently took control of Tarhuna, a city 90km south-east of Tripoli with a population of about 150,000.

The report was released by the Human Rights Service of the UN Support Mission in Libya and the UN Human Rights Office on Friday.

Based on site visits in Tarhuna and interviews with more than 50 victims, survivors and their families, the UN identified a pattern of widespread and systematic human rights abuses committed by Al Kaniyat from 2013 to 2020.

The militia was led by six brothers from the Kani family who imposed their dominance by slaughtering opponents and their families.

Oil-rich Libya was plunged into years of chaos and lawlessness after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising that led to the removal and killing of long-time dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Dozens of militias took advantage of the power vacuum.

The report also found numerous abuses had been committed from 2020 to 2022 by armed elements aligned with the former interim Government of National Accord, including killings, enforced disappearances, sexual violence, abductions, torture and forced displacement.

It highlighted grave breaches of international humanitarian law in the area, warning that without justice, the cycle of violence was expected to continue.

The findings have renewed calls for accountability and justice for the victims as the UN urged Libyan authorities to take urgent measures to address these breaches and prevent further unrest.

“Years have passed since these terrible violations were committed but the perpetrators have still not been brought to justice, nor have truth, justice or reparations been delivered to victims and their families,” said UN human rights chief Volker Turk.

“The impunity must end. There must be accountability in accordance with international due process and fair trial standards."

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced in November 2022 that additional applications for arrest warrants related to the situation in Libya were being submitted.