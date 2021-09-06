Libya: What became of Muammar Qaddafi's family?

Libyan strongman Muammar Qaddafi was ousted and killed in the 2011 uprising, but several of his family members survived. Nearly a decade on from the dictator's gruesome slaying, The National takes a look at what has happened to them.
Aisha, a lawyer by profession and a former UN goodwill ambassador, had been part of an international defence team for Saddam Hussein after the Iraqi leader was ousted in the 2003 US-led invasion.
High-rolling son Hannibal also sought refuge in Algeria after the uprising, before trying to sneak into Lebanon to join his wife, Lebanese model Aline Skaf. But Lebanese authorities arrested and charged him in 2015 with withholding information about prominent Muslim Shiite cleric Mussa Sadr, who went missing in 1978 during a visit to Libya.
Hannibal and his wife sparked a diplomatic incident with Switzerland in 2008 when they were arrested in a Geneva hotel for assaulting two former domestic employees.
Playboy son Saadi Qaddafi - once a professional footballer in Italy - fled to Niger after the uprising, but was later extradited to Libya, where he was wanted for the 2005 killing of Libyan football coach Bashir Al Rayani and repression during the revolt.
In April 2018, the court of appeal acquitted him of Rayani's murder, and he was freed from jail on Sunday, according to a justice ministry source and another source at the prosecutor’s office.
Several media reports on Sunday suggested Saadi Qaddafi had already taken a flight to Turkey.
Seif Al Islam, whose name means “sword of Islam”, was captured by a Libyan militia from Zintan in November 2011, days after his father was killed.
In June 2014, he appeared via video from Zintan, western Libya, during his trial by a Tripoli court.
In 2015, he was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes committed during the revolt.
The armed group which captured him announced in 2017 that he had been released.
But he remained out of the public eye until the New York Times interviewed him in Zintan in July 2021, when he said he was no longer a prisoner and was planning a political return.
“The men who used to be my guards are now my friends,” he said, deploring Libya's descent into chaos in the decade since his father's overthrow and killing.
During his glory days, Muammar Qaddafi considered himself the “Leader of the Revolution” and declared Libya a “Jamahiriya”, or “state of the masses” run by local committees.
Thousands of his supporters, including from his own Qaddafi tribe, fled Libya during and after the regime's fall, with many settling in Egypt and Tunisia.
The clan also included members of Qaddafi’s revolutionary guard - a paramilitary force tasked with protecting the regime against its detractors — who were not necessarily blood relatives.
Updated: September 6th 2021, 1:08 PM
Emergency phone numbers in the UAE
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
Frankenstein in Baghdad
Ahmed Saadawi
Penguin Press
Frankenstein in Baghdad
