Tripoli says Libyan court jails 12 officials for negligence and murder over Derna floods

A Libyan court has sentenced 12 officials to between nine and 27 years in prison in connection with the collapse of two dams that killed more than 4,500 people last year and destroyed much of the eastern coastal city of Derna in September.

The officials, who were responsible for managing water resources and maintaining the dams, were charged by the Derna criminal court with crimes ranging from negligence to premeditated murder and wasting public money, Reuters reported.

It is not clear whether the convicted were present in court or sentenced in absentia.

The sentence was announced by the public prosecutor based in Tripoli, in the western part of the country, which is separate from the eastern government.

The National was unable to confirm the ruling from the Derna court directly.

Three of the defendants were ordered to “return money obtained from illicit gains”, the Attorney General in Tripoli said on Sunday, while four were acquitted.

Libyan prosecutors said in a report published in January that “negligence” led to the collapse of the Bilad and Sidi Bou Mansour dams above Derna.

The death toll stood at 4,540 – 3,964 Libyans and 576 foreigners – with thousands more missing, making Daniel the deadliest African storm in recorded history.

A report by the World Bank, the UN and the EU, also in January, said the collapse of the dams was due to their design, as well as poor maintenance and management problems.

A torrent of rainwater overwhelmed the country’s eastern coast after Storm Daniel made landfall in the southern Mediterranean basin.

The storm lashed eastern Libya on September 10 and caused heavy floods in the cities of Benghazi, Al Bayda, Al Marj, Sousse and Derna, which bore the brunt of the disaster.

About a year after the disaster, many residents of Derna remain displaced in other cities due to the destruction of their homes and stalled reconstruction efforts by authorities.

The country remains divided after it was plunged into years of armed conflict following the overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi ’s regime by western-backed forces in 2011.

The administration in Tripoli enjoys the support of most of the international community while the government in Benghazi is under the control of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army.

Clashes between armed factions attempting to seize control of the oil-rich North African state still often erupt in different regions, deepening instability that directly affects basic services such as infrastructure, health, and education.

