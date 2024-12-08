People celebrate on the Lebanese side of the Masnaa Border Crossing to Syria after rebels announced the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Reuters
People celebrate on the Lebanese side of the Masnaa Border Crossing to Syria after rebels announced the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. Reuters

Business

Economy

What next for Syria's battered economy amid political upheaval?

With oil production a fraction of what it was before the civil war and with a currency in turmoil, the country will need time and support to recover

Aarti Nagraj
John Benny

December 08, 2024