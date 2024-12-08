UAE's Gargash says crisis in Syria is a clear sign of political failure

Live updates: Follow the latest on the Syrian rebel advance

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, has warned that Syria could struggle to keep its status as a sovereign nation.

His comments came after Syrian President Bashar Al Assad boarded a plane and left Damascus for an unknown destination, with rebel forces saying they had entered the capital, amid social media videos showing a statue of Mr Al Assad's father, Hafez, being toppled.

"There was a major failure in politics and policy because Assad didn't use the lifeline that was thrown to him by various Arab countries, including the UAE, and overtures to open to Turkey," said Mr Gargash, speaking at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain. "We gave him advice. The collapse of the regime is in part due to political failure.

"There is a real concern about Syria holding itself as a sovereign country. Where Bashar Al Assad goes is a footnote in history. The main concern for us is really the territorial integrity of Syria."

The level of extremism and violence across the region was also of significant concern, added Mr Gargash.

"As we look to the future, we have to keep a close eye [on developments]," he said, adding there were clear worries about escalating chaos and extremism.

Flights were also suspended at Damascus International Airport following the collapse of the Syrian government.

Mr Gargash added that "violence is devastating lives" in conflicts right across the Middle East, stressing that it was vital to prevent non-state actors from going unchecked. "When problems get left unresolved, they get worse ... past events have shown us how important it is to support the national state."

He said "the Middle East's security and prosperity are ultimately our responsibility", emphasising the importance of the region's states having autonomy.

