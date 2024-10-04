Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, says the 'future belongs to security, peace and prosperity through an independent Arab vision'. Photo: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, says the 'future belongs to security, peace and prosperity through an independent Arab vision'. Photo: Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Show more

News

UAE

UAE's Gargash says 'sectarian agendas burden Arab world' as threat of wider Middle East war looms

Emirati diplomat promotes restoring the concept of a nation state, as regional tension mounts

Tom Evans

October 04, 2024