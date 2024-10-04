A plane takes off at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. Middle East Airlines is the only airline still operating from Lebanon's capital. Reuters
A plane takes off at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport. Middle East Airlines is the only airline still operating from Lebanon's capital. Reuters

News

UAE

Many Middle East flights still grounded as strikes on Lebanon intensify

Flydubai announces return of services to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan from Friday

The National

October 04, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Many flights remained cancelled on Friday morning as a result of continued tension in the region in the aftermath of Iran's major rocket attack on Israel.

The threat of a reprisal from Israel, combined with the country's attacks on Lebanon, has left the Middle East in a precarious position, with many fearing a further escalation of a conflict that has already claimed countless lives. This has resulted in several airlines cancelling flights to certain destinations in the region.

Dubai-based airline Emirates announced it was cancelling all flights to and from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran) and Jordan (Amman) on October 4 and 5 due to regional unrest.

"Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran and Jordan will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice," the airline said in a travel update on its website.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments."

Earlier in the week, Emirates announced it was cancelling all flights to Beirut until October 8.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways resumed its service to Tel Aviv on Thursday. “The airline is closely monitoring the situation and remains in constant communication with relevant authorities and security intelligence providers,” a representative confirmed.

The airline previously told The National its services to Beirut would remain cancelled until October 8. The affected flights are EY535 and EY538.

Flydubai is resuming flights to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan on Friday morning, the airline confirmed.

"Flydubai flights to Iran, Iraq, Israel and Jordan will resume from October 4," said a representative. "We are monitoring the situation closely and will amend our flight schedule if required. Flydubai operates within flight paths approved by the regulator, and the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority."

Flights from the airline to Beirut remain cancelled until October 7 inclusively, the representative said.

Gulf airlines continue to halt flights

Air Arabia flights going from Beirut to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi remain suspended, while Egyptair said it was suspending flights to Beirut indefinitely. Jordan's flag carrier Royal Jordanian said flights to Beirut were not operating “due to the current situation”.

Iran Air and Iraqi Airways have suspended flights to the Lebanese capital “until further notice”, news agencies in the respective countries reported.

Bahrain's Gulf Air and Doha-based Qatar Airways took similar steps because of security concerns. The National has contacted Saudia and Gulf Air for comment.

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines remains the only airline operating from Beirut. Other countries, including Britain, France and Ireland are calling on their citizens to leave. On Saturday, the European Commission and the EU Aviation Safety Agency issued conflict zone information bulletins recommending that airlines avoid operating in the airspace of Lebanon and of Israel “at all flight levels”.

Pupils in Abu Dhabi are learning the importance of being active, eating well and leading a healthy lifestyle now and throughout adulthood, thanks to a newly launched programme 'Healthy Lifestyle'.

As part of the Healthy Lifestyle programme, specially trained coaches from City Football Schools, along with Healthpoint physicians have visited schools throughout Abu Dhabi to give fun and interactive lessons on working out regularly, making the right food choices, getting enough sleep and staying hydrated, just like their favourite footballers.

Organised by Manchester City FC and Healthpoint, Manchester City FC’s regional healthcare partner and part of Mubadala’s healthcare network, the ‘Healthy Lifestyle’ programme will visit 15 schools, meeting around 1,000 youngsters over the next five months.

Designed to give pupils all the information they need to improve their diet and fitness habits at home, at school and as they grow up, coaches from City Football Schools will work alongside teachers to lead the youngsters through a series of fun, creative and educational classes as well as activities, including playing football and other games.

Dr Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, head of public health at Healthpoint, said: “The programme has different aspects - diet, exercise, sleep and mental well-being. By having a focus on each of those and delivering information in a way that children can absorb easily it can help to address childhood obesity."

Updated: October 04, 2024, 3:30 AM