When will the world wake up to water scarcity?

A rusted shopping cart lies on a sandbank of the Rhine, near Bonn, Germany on August 16, 2022. According to UN data, droughts are becoming more common and three quarters of people are expected to face water scarcity by 2050. Reuters

