Can AI safeguard the Middle East’s environmental legacy?

The Middle East, one of the most vulnerable regions in the world to the effects of global warming, is at a tipping point in the fight against climate change, with its soaring temperatures, increasing water scarcity and the threat of rising sea levels. According to the World Economic Forum, the Mena region has been heating up at twice the global average for the past four decades, and is projected to be 4°C warmer by the middle of this century. This surge in temperatures is exacerbating water stress in an already arid region, threatening food security and intensifying extreme weather events. The economic implications are equally dire, with the World Bank estimating that climate change could reduce gross domestic product in some Mena countries by up to 14 per cent by 2050. These stark realities underscore the need for immediate and comprehensive climate action. The transition to renewable energy, implementation of water conservation strategies and development of climate-resilient infrastructure are not just environmental imperatives but economic and social necessities. In this scenario, artificial intelligence can be a tool capable of accelerating and scaling climate solutions across the Middle East. While this technology may not be a magic wand, it is already proving highly effective in the rapid scaling of solutions. Let us look more closely at some of these prospective solutions. AI can analyse vast amounts of climate data to predict extreme weather events and monitor changes in climate patterns – helping in early warning systems and disaster preparedness. AI algorithms are already improving the efficiency of energy systems by predicting energy demand and optimising the use of renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This transformative technology is helping farmers enhance irrigation, predict crop yields, and manage pests more effectively. This leads to advanced sustainable farming practices and limiting the environmental impact of agriculture. AI, combined with satellite imagery, can monitor deforestation and land-use changes in real time. This can improve conservation efforts and enable carbon storage tracking in forests. AI is also accelerating the discovery of new materials that can be used in renewable energy technologies, such as more efficient solar panels and batteries. Through optimising waste collection routes and recycling processes, it helps reduce the carbon footprint of waste management systems. AI can process and analyse large datasets from climate research, helping scientists understand complex climate systems and develop more accurate climate models. As the leading environmental regulatory and policymaking body in the emirate, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) manages 26 AI-led programmes, and endeavours to drive AI-enabled climate action in Abu Dhabi, the wider UAE and beyond. In August, we linked up with the environmental technology company Dendra Systems to launch an AI-based assessment programme to take stock of Abu Dhabi’s natural terrestrial habitats. This is considered the largest field research project ever implemented in the region. The accuracy of the data gathered will enable informed decision making and improve our abilities to cope with new challenges. Likewise, EAD recently initiated a first-in-region sea cages aquaculture project in Abu Dhabi off Delma Island that uses AI monitoring and data collection tools to conduct scientific studies and develop environmental protocols on culturing local fish species. EAD’s AI-based early warning systems that can predict environmental disasters long before they occur – by analysing weather patterns, historical data and satellite imagery – continue to save lives and greatly improve emergency response times. AI is already emerging as a force multiplier in catalysing climate action. However, not everyone is optimistic about its game-changing effect in this space considering how hugely energy-intensive it is. Some argue that the technology will do more harm than good. So, how can we get beyond this impasse and ensure that AI remains a benevolent force that will heal the planet? With record heat waves and floods around the world, it is already critical to use AI to save planet Earth, the high cost of energy required for AI notwithstanding. According to the think tank Chatham House, cement accounts for about eight per cent of carbon emissions. In a single moderate-capacity cement plant that produces a million tonnes of cement, a minute AI-assisted process and quality control lead to the reduction of about 7,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. AI applications could also help design more energy-efficient buildings, improve power storage and optimise renewable energy deployment by feeding solar and wind power into the electricity grid as needed. By 2030, the technology could help cut green house gas emissions by four per cent, according to a PwC study for Microsoft. The opportunity then outweighs the risk. And turning to renewable energy as a probable solution to offset the energy-intensive nature of AI could be a viable prospect to ensure a sustainable future for all. The time to act is now. With AI as our ally, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and its partners have the tools and the capability to meet the climate challenge head on. Our future depends upon the choices we make today. Choosing wisdom, innovation and collective action can set us on course to a sustainable tomorrow.