An AI-generated video art installation 'Large Nature Model: Coral' by artist Refik Anadol at the United Nations headquarters in New York. EPA
An AI-generated video art installation 'Large Nature Model: Coral' by artist Refik Anadol at the United Nations headquarters in New York. EPA

Opinion

Comment

Can AI safeguard the Middle East’s environmental legacy?

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri is the secretary general of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

November 12, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today