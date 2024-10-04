More than 800,000 mangrove have been planted along Abu Dhabi's coastlines. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
More than 800,000 mangrove have been planted along Abu Dhabi's coastlines. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Opinion

The importance of mangrove restoration in Abu Dhabi

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri is the secretary-general of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

October 04, 2024