President Sheikh Mohamed calls for rain prayers on Saturday

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has called for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/11/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-calls-for-rain-prayers-on-friday/" target="_blank">rain prayers</a> to be held in all mosques in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> on Saturday, November 7, at 11am. The prayers, known as Salat Al Istisqa, are performed to ask God for rain and mercy, the Prophet Mohammed’s sunnah says. The tradition is performed across the Gulf when rainfall is delayed. An order for the prayers to be performed is issued by a nation’s leader. The call for prayer comes as the nation celebrates <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/02/national-day-show-al-ain/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a> to mark the anniversary of the foundation of the UAE, which took place on December 2, 1971. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a> was joined by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/01/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-saudi-crown-prince-on-uae-visit/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, alongside other rulers of the Emirates and their representatives, as they witnessed a ceremony to inspire all those who call the UAE home to follow in the footsteps of those who built the nation. Light <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/rain/" target="_blank">rain</a> and cloudy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/weather/" target="_blank">weather</a> were forecast in some areas of the UAE on Tuesday by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/11/uae-braces-for-more-frequent-rainfall-as-experts-predict-30-per-cent-rise/" target="_blank">National Centre of Meteorology</a>. Humid conditions are expected on Wednesday morning, with fog or mist likely. Light to moderate winds are expected, with temperatures set to drop as low as 9°C in mountainous areas with highs of 31°C inland. The humidity is set to continue into Thursday morning with fog or mist likely over coastal and inland areas. Fair to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for Friday. Lows of 8°C and highs of 32°C are forecast on both days. Mist and fog is expected on Saturday, most notably over inland areas, with wind speeds picking up to about 40kph. Humidity is set to increase in the early hours of Sunday with mist forming in western areas during the day. Winds of up to 40kph are set to continue, while temperatures could rise to range between 11°C and 34°C.