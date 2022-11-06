President Sheikh Mohamed calls for rain prayers on Friday

Rain prayers are to be held in all mosques in the UAE on Friday, November 11, President Sheikh Mohamed has said.

Known as Salaat Al Istisqaa, they are performed across the country to pray to Allah to bless the nation with rain and mercy, the Prophet Mohammed’s sunnah says.

They will take place 10 minutes before Friday prayers and will be attended by the president or one of his officials.

The tradition is performed across the Gulf when rainfall is delayed. An order is issued for the prayers to be performed, says the sunnah of the Prophet Mohammed, by a nation’s leader or head of state.

Rain is forecast in parts of the UAE in the next week, particularly in northern and coastal regions, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Monday is likely to see rain in the east, and it will be cloudy early on Tuesday with light winds from the south-east, freshening from the north to around 25km per hour.

