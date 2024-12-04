Land degradation affects nearly 40 per cent of the planet and the lives of more than 3.2 billion people. Photo: AP
Land degradation affects nearly 40 per cent of the planet and the lives of more than 3.2 billion people. Photo: AP

Climate

$12 billion pledged to tackle land degradation and drought at Cop16 in Riyadh

Crucial funding aims to deliver a lifeline to vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of the climate crisis

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly

December 04, 2024