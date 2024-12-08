A Syrian opposition supporter in Aleppo celebrates the end of Bashar Al-Assad's rule on Sunday. Reuters
A Syrian opposition supporter in Aleppo celebrates the end of Bashar Al-Assad's rule on Sunday. Reuters

Opinion

Comment

Syria's future is unclear. What's clear is Iran's declining influence in the Middle East

Raghida Dergham is the founder and executive chairwoman of the Beirut Institute, and a columnist for The National

December 08, 2024