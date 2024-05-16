Eclipsed by Gaza's war, why Syria's conflict still matters in Arab League

At last year's Arab League summit in Jeddah, member states readmitted war-ridden Syria into its fold after 12 years of isolation, marking a huge turning point in their relations.

Many viewed the move as a political victory for Damascus, which was shunned after a crackdown on demonstrations turned into a raging civil war still continuing in some parts of the country.

“Syria does not want to reopen the doors on the past,” says Bassam Abu Abdullah, professor of international relations at the University of Damascus.

The reversal of the suspension of Syria's membership was also part of a larger regional realignment which saw Arab powerhouse Saudi Arabia thaw its ties with Iran last year, after a seven-year rift.

There is slow progress in relations between Syria and the Arab region... [due to] each Arab country's own circumstances. But changes are happening gradually behind closed doors Prof Bassam Abu Abdullah, University of Damascus

“There’s hope in the increasing Arab rapprochement and the launch of a new phase of joint action,” Syrian president Bashar Al Assad said last year in his first speech at the annual Arab League summit in over a decade.

The symbolic return signalled perhaps a shift in Arab states’ perception of Mr Al Assad’s survival and the need to tackle the impact this war has had on the region after hundreds of thousands of Syrians were killed and millions fled the violence.

A statement by the Arab group at the end of last year’s summit called on Syria to address pressing issues upon its return to the league, including a move towards a sustainable political solution, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and combating drug trafficking through its borders.

A year later, the 22 Arab countries have returned to their annual summit in Manama, Bahrain, which this time is dominated by the raging Israeli war on Gaza.

The Syrian conflict is still present on the Arab League’s agenda, although to a lesser degree than last year.

Hossam Zakki, assistant secretary general to the Arab League, said there was “a decision on the crisis in Syria” taken during the foreign ministers’ meeting in Manama, Bahrain on Tuesday.

He said it “builds on opening lines of communications between the committee responsible for following up on the crisis in Syria and [ the government] in Damascus”. He gave no further details on the decision.

Diplomatic and political changes

Damascus has been slowly re-establishing diplomatic ties with Arab states in recent years, but more so since it regained its full membership of the Arab League.

The Syrian president is due to arrive to Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday morning, sources close to the government told The National.

He will not be speaking at the Arab League summit, the same sources said, and will instead focus on discussions relating to “Arab states' relations and the latest developments on the situation in Palestine”.

There is “slow progress in relations between Syria and the Arab region”, Mr Abu Abdullah told The National, due to “each Arab country's own circumstances … but changes are happening gradually behind closed doors”.

The re-establishment of relations is taking place at varying speeds within the Arab states. “It has been happening at a steady pace with the UAE,” the professor explains.

Embassies which had been closed for years started reopening in the Syrian capital after its readmittance to the group.

In January, the first UAE ambassador in nearly 13 years took up his post in Damascus. Days later Riyadh sent a delegation to Damascus to resume consular services, further reintegrating the country into the Arab diplomatic sphere.

Abdullah Munini, secretary general of the Arab Parties' Conference in Damascus, said that the UAE “stood with Damascus in all crises, did not abandon it and continues to provide all forms of support to it”.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed's visit to Damascus in March last year was a “leap in Syrian-Arab relations and a gateway to the return of these relations to what they were 14 years ago”, Mr Munini added.

Despite differences in Arab positions towards Syria, “great progress was achieved last year [within the relations] that occurred with the opening of the embassies of several Arab countries in Damascus”, he explained.

Political changes inside the country are also taking place, Mr Abu Abdullah says.

“President Bashar Al Assad is taking large steps towards internal political changes, not because of Arab demands but due to Syrian needs.

“There are changes happening within the governing Baath party, and other changes that will happen gradually.”

But despite strides made internally and with some regional countries, border control issues and drug smuggling remain a source of tension with neighbouring Jordan.

On Tuesday Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, met his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on the sidelines of a conference in Manama preparing for an Arab summit on Thursday “to stop smuggling operations and deflect their danger”, a Jordanian statement said.

For the past six years, smugglers have tried to bring drugs, and increasingly weapons, across the border from Syria into Jordan.

In February, Jordanian soldiers killed five smugglers who allegedly tried to smuggle in drugs from across the border, the country’s military said at the time.

In the same month, the interior ministers of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq acknowledged in a meeting “that there is a big problem and it is drugs, and all our societies are suffering from this problem”, Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al Faraya told reporters after their meeting.

The four states agreed in the meeting, hosted by Amman, to step up efforts to combat the issue.

Dangerous escalations

Violence remains rife in different parts of Syria, despite the country falling out of the main headlines in recent months due to the war in Gaza, where more than 35,200 people have been killed.

The situation in Syria has been made worse by the spread of the conflict from Gaza to the region, including Syria and its neighbours Lebanon and Iraq.

Geir O Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, pointed out to the Security Council last month that Syria is becoming “a sort of free-for-all space for settling scores”, citing the “dangerous and escalatory spiral” of recent events, such as the strikes on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus widely attributed to Israel, and Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel.

He called for sustained focus on the 13-year conflict in Syria, warning: “Any temptation to ignore or merely contain the Syrian conflict itself would be a mistake […] There are no signs of calm in any of Syria’s theatres.”

“Arab countries need to stick together … it makes every Arab country strong” says Mr Abu Abdullah, referring to the Gaza war and the spillover in the region.

'Dire' humanitarian situation

Humanitarian needs in Syria continue to rise, driven by escalating violence, tensions, conflicts in the region, and last February's earthquakes, which have led to further displacement and suffering, according to the UN.

In 2024, 16.7 million Syrians are expected to need humanitarian assistance, the largest number since the beginning of the crisis in 2011, the international body says. It describes the humanitarian landscape as “dire” with a “volatile security situation and economic deterioration”.

More than $4.07 billion is required to address the immediate humanitarian needs of 10.8 million vulnerable people targeted out of the 16.7 million, it says.

Millions of Syrians continue to endure displacement, destitution, and even renewed bouts of violence, with no political resolution in sight, and refugees in neighbouring countries are dealing with increased hostility from their hosts.

“Syria has taken all steps to facilitate the refugees' return,” says Mr Abu Abdullah. ” A Syrian does not need an invitation to come back to his own country.”

After 13 years of war, Syria is also in desperate need of reconstruction, which some Gulf states could help with. However, continued US and European sanctions are stopping these investments in the country.

“There has been no investment at all from Arab states in Syria,” Mr Abu Abdullah says. “Sanctions have hindered these efforts.”

“Working on the economic needs of the Arab region take precedence over the political issues,” he added.

More pressure needs to be put on the US and the West ” to remove the sanctions on Syria that have affected every aspect of life,” says Mr Munini.

The rift that happened between the Arab countries and Syria at the beginning of the crisis was unsuccessful and unjustified, given the “pivotal role that Syria represents in the entire Arab region”, he concluded.