A technocrat in turbulence: Syria’s Prime Minister Muhammad Al Jalali looks to help country move on from Assad

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/06/live-syria-homs-city-rebels-advance-damascus/" target="_blank"><b>Syrian rebel advance</b></a> As the regime of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a>'s President Bashar Al Assad regime collapsed and opposition forces entered Damascus on Sunday, Prime Minister Muhammad Al Jalali emerged as a pivotal figure. Mr Al Assad was reported to have fled Damascus for an unknown destination after rebel forces led by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-revived-insurgency-all-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank">Hayat Tahrir Al Sham</a> entered the capital following an offensive that started in the northern city of Aleppo on November 27. In a video posted on his Facebook account, Mr Al Jalali said he remained in his home and that he was ready to support the continuity of governance and to co-operate with any leadership chosen by the Syrian people. He said he had been in contact with rebel commander Abu Mohammad Al Jolani to discuss managing the transitional period, marking a significant development in efforts to shape Syria's political future. Mr Al Jolani also signalled efforts to secure an orderly transition, releasing a statement in which he said state institutions would be supervised by Mr Al Jalali until they were handed over. The rebels later posted a video on social media that showed Mr Al Jalali leaving his house escorted by opposition fighters, with one heard saying that he was being taken to the Four Seasons Hotel for a meeting to hand over the government institutions. Born in Damascus in 1969, Mr Al Jalali is an academic and a political technocrat. Holding advanced degrees in civil engineering and engineering economics, his career includes roles as Minister of Communications and Technology between 2014 and 2016, and as Deputy Minister before that. In 1992 he graduated with a BA in civil engineering and completed a postgraduate diploma in civil engineering from Damascus University two years later. He also completed a master of science in civil engineering in 1997, and a PhD in engineering economics from Ain Shams University in Cairo in 2000. He also leads academic institutions, such as the Syrian Private University, positioning him as both a technologist and an intellectual within the Assad regime. Despite his credentials, his tenure has not been not without controversy. Along with Syria’s former foreign minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/29/turkey-syria-relations-diplomacy/" target="_blank">Faisal Mekdad</a>, he has been the subject of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena_edition/mena/egypt/reeling-it-in-egypt-s-fishermen-exchange-the-nile-s-plastic-waste-for-cash-1.1242297" target="_blank">EU sanctions</a> for his role in suppressing the public protests in 2011 that escalated into a civil war that has claimed more than 350,000 lives according to UN estimates. Appointed by Mr Al Assad in September, Mr Al Jalali led the government at a critical juncture, with Syria at a crossroads between deeper fragmentation and potential stabilisation. His technical expertise and administrative experience may provide tools for addressing Syria's immediate needs, such as rebuilding infrastructure and restoring basic services. However, his ties to past repression raise doubts about his ability to enact genuine reform or foster reconciliation with opposition forces.