Syria's future hinges on how rebel coalition manages political transition

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/08/syria-live-news-assad/" target="_blank"><b>Syria</b></a> Syria's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/07/nobody-wants-to-die-for-this-regime-rebels-look-to-damascus-as-assads-hold-on-syria-loosens/" target="_blank">rebel forces</a>, who<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/08/assads-fall-leaves-syrians-with-challenge-of-healing-six-decades-of-tyranny/" target="_blank"> took control</a> of the nation after deposing Bashar Al Assad, have kept the civil administration, but to achieve stability they need to fill the political vacuum and curb fragmentation along sectarian and ethnic lines, foreign officials and members of the former opposition to the regime said. “We woke up to a new Syria,” Turkish Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/24/turkey-foreign-minister-interview-syria-egypt/" target="_blank">Hakan Fidan</a> told reporters in Doha. “The opposition should now unite.” Damascus fell on Sunday to a myriad rebel groups, ending the five-decade rule of Mr Al Assad and his late father Hafez Al Assad over majority-Sunni Syria. After the rebels took large swathes of the country, Mr Al Assad’s core Alawite supporters moved to the coast and a group of mostly Kurdish militias expanded a land grab in the east. The rebels are led by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syrias-revived-insurgency-all-you-need-to-know/" target="_blank">Hayat Tahrir Al Sham</a>, an Al Qaeda offshoot with links to Turkey. Its leader, Ahmad Al Shara, formerly known as Abu Muhammad Al Julani, has instructed the rebels to keep the civil department of the government under the supervision of the last prime minister who served under Mr Al Assad. Mr Al Shara recently abandoned his nom de guerre, to project an image of moderation, although his organisation is listed as terrorist the US and Europe. Ayham Al Ghazzi, a member of the Syrian Council for International Relations, a group of Syrian diplomats who defected during Mr Al Assad’s rule, said that the Kurdish militia, which controls large parts of the east, should be invited to a national conference to prepare a new constitution followed by a general election and a government. “This should take six-to nine months,” Mr Al Ghazzi told <i>The National</i>. "We are hoping for pluralism and legislation that prevent the security forces from interfering in public life." A former military officer who worked with the rebels said that although some in the opposition may try to outmanoeuvre Mr Shara politically, his military power makes him the kingmaker. A group calling itself the National Transitional Council and which is linked to Brig Gen Tlas, a friend of Mr Al Assad who defected in 2013, has already been formed, promising to preserve "the institutions of the state". “No one will be able to operate in Damascus without a green light from Abu Muhammad Al Julani," the rebel-linked military officer said. "He has to act swiftly to prevent a post-Saddam Baghdad scenario." There was some looting in Damascus on Sunday and fights were suspended at Damascus International Airport. Still, the scenes did not resemble the chaos that engulfed the Iraqi capital immediately after the 2003 downfall of Saddam Hussien. French foreign affairs minister spokesman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/15/french-president-emmanuel-macron-to-visit-saudi-arabia-in-december/" target="_blank">Christophe Lemoine</a> said that fissures in the country are due to the regime having "constantly set Syrians against each other". "The time for unity has come," he said. ""France calls for a peaceful political transition. It calls on all Syrians to unity, reconciliation, and to reject all forms of extremism". Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Doha "would love to see a transition to a viable state that... reflects the ambitions of the Syrian people and that embodies [their] sacrifice". "We don't know who is going to rule Syria tomorrow," Mr Al Ansari said. "There are a lot of militants on the ground. There is the possibility of Syria becoming a failed state."