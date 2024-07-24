Turkey seeks stronger ties and security co-operation with Arab states, affirms FM

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country is committed to building strong ties with Arab nations, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank">Syria</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a>, and called for establishing a framework for regional security co-operation. In an interview with Sky News Arabia on Wednesday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey's</a> Foreign Minister said that Ankara is ready to initiate dialogue “at any level” with Damascus and that preparations are under way to welcome Egypt's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abdel-fattah-el-sisi/" target="_blank">Abdel Fattah El Sisi</a> to Turkey. He also praised efforts by Arab countries to end Israel's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/23/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank">war in the Gaza Strip</a> but warned of an open-ended cycle of conflicts in the Middle East if a two-state solution is not introduced. “Our relations with our Arab brothers have reached a truly excellent level. Disagreements are normal, but countries must manage these differences wisely within a specific strategic framework,” said Mr Fidan. “We in Turkey want to create a mechanism to develop our relations to an advanced level and avoid other crises, especially security. We have a vision to solve the security problem in the region from its roots, specifically by establishing an alliance with Arab countries.” “We have a serious vision about creating a structure for regional security co-operation. If regional co-operation increases and we increase trust and confidence among countries, the region will have no weak spots.” Turkey's relations with vital Arab countries have been strained in the last decade due to differing visions over conflicts in the Middle East, from Libya to Syria's civil war. However, those relations have significantly improved in recent years, marked by increased diplomatic engagement and economic co-operation. Regional security concerns and economic goals have primarily driven President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/recep-tayyip-erdogan/" target="_blank">Recep Tayyip Erdogan's</a> proactive approach. The shift led to the mending of diplomatic ties, high-level visits, and agreements on trade and investment, fostering stronger political and economic alliances within regional powerhouses such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. “We see that the countries of the region are increasingly interacting with each other. We see that constructive policies are at the forefront. We see that there is a path for development in the region. In this context, Turkey is entirely determined to play its constructive role,” said Mr Fidan. “Our relations with the UAE are excellent. It is a relationship built on trust. Our consultations continue on crisis management in the region, especially in North Africa, such as Somalia, Sudan and Libya. We are looking at ways to solve all these crises together.” In recent weeks, Turkey expressed its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/12/erdogan-syria-turkey-assad/" target="_blank">willingness for a rapprochement</a> with Syria's President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank">Bashar Al Assad</a> and the restoration of relations which were severed in 2011 after Syrian security forces cracked down on peaceful protesters. Since the start of the war, millions of Syrian refugees have sought safety in countries including Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt. Turkey has been confronting Kurdish groups operating in Syria on its southern border and has troops and allied Syrian forces in a so-called safe zone it created along a 115km border. “Just as we have normalised relations with other countries in the region, we want to take some necessary steps with Syria at some point. Our President has already announced our policy on this matter. We are ready to start any type of dialogue at any level, including the presidential level, to solve our problems,” said Mr Fidan. “Secondly, at present, no more refugees are going from Syria to countries in the region and the world. During this period of no war, the Syrian regime had an opportunity to solve some of its political problems, including infrastructure and economic issues. Now we have to turn this temporary state into a more permanent state,” he added. More than 3 million Syrians who fled the violence and crackdowns in the country now live in Turkey. Turkey's Foreign Minister said the refugees “must be able to return to their country safely”, denying allegations that Syrians were being targeted in his country. He also stated that Syria must be cleared of “terrorism", especially “areas occupied by the Kurdistan Workers' Party [PKK]". However, “no prerequisites have been communicated” to start a dialogue, said Mr Fidan. “The support provided by Turkey's other friends is also important. The Arab League and the member states of the Arab League, especially the countries neighbouring Syria, their support and position is also important. We are in contact with them as well. We are talking with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. We talk with Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan, and we talk with all our brothers. The issue is: How can we help Syria and the Syrians?” Relations with Egypt also became fraught in 2013 when the country's military, led by Mr El Sisi, removed former president Mohamed Morsi from power. The two countries withdrew their respective ambassadors soon after Mr El Sisi was elected to office the next year. They have also backed rival sides in Libya, next to Egypt, in the civil war that started after the fall of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. In February, Mr Erdogan paid a milestone visit to Egypt, ushering in with Mr El Sisi a new era of friendship and co-operation between the two regional powerhouses after years of tension. Mr Fidan said he would visit Cairo next month to prepare “for a meeting between the two leaders. As you know, the President visited Cairo, and now we will host Mr El Sisi in Ankara”. “Egypt has large borders with Libya. Egypt has valid concerns about border security there, which must be addressed. So, we are communicating with Egypt, we are communicating with the United Arab Emirates, we are talking with Qatar, and we are coming together to discuss how lasting peace and national unity can be achieved in Libya with the participation of the United Nations as well,” said Mr Fidan. In Iraq, Ankara has launched military operations against the outlawed PKK which has bases in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, from where it launches operations against Turkey. Turkey categorises the PKK as a terrorist organisation, a view shared by the US, Nato and the EU. This classification is based on the PKK's long history of armed conflict against the Turkish state, including attacks on military, police forces, and civilians, which have resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. Turkish operations in mountainous northern Iraq, which have varied in intensity for decades, have been expanded in recent years with soldiers on the ground backed by air strikes, drones, and artillery. Despite the tensions, Iraq hosted Mr Erdogan, who held talks in Baghdad during an official visit that promised to enhance co-operation between Baghdad and Ankara. Mr Fidan said that the PKK “is spreading in Iraq like cancer”. He added that to attract investors to the region, “it must be safe. If there are terrorist groups out of control, like the PKK, occupying areas, you will not be able to bring investors there,” he added. “We are in agreement with the Iraqi government in this regard. The area must be cleared to be weapon-free, terrorist-free, and conflict-free. Whether it's ISIS or PKK, they must also be eliminated.” Israel's war in Gaza had a profound and far-reaching effect on the Middle East, exacerbating political tensions, humanitarian crises, and economic instability. In May, Turkey confirmed it would stop all trade with Israel until the country allows humanitarian aid to flow uninterrupted into Gaza, where more than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli fire since October 7. The war began after a Hamas-led attack on October 7 killed 1,200 in southern Israel. The value of Israeli imports to Turkey also fell from $157.9 million in April to $9.1 million in May. The overall year-to-date value was $596 million, down from $856.3 million in the same period last year. “The Gaza conflict, unfortunately, for ten months, has been like a dagger in the heart of the world, especially the Islamic world. Today, all of humanity is watching live a genocide in which all the rules are being trampled upon,” said Mr Fidan. “There are efforts to secure a ceasefire. The mediation roles played by Egypt and Qatar, in particular in the negotiations, are of great value. We are trying to provide all possible support to all parties regarding the ceasefire.” He added that Ankara is talking to the leaders of Hamas and that its “intelligence service and our ministry are conducting frantic diplomatic efforts. Our goal is to end this war and this massacre as quickly as possible”. Mr Fidan denied reports that Hamas representatives would be forced to leave Turkey and Qatar as part of a bigger deal. He warned of more wars if the two-state solution was not introduced. “The lesson of our recent history is that If we do not implement the two-state solution now, there will be a fourth Gaza war in the future. Or a fifth West Bank war or a seventh Jerusalem war. Therefore, we must learn from the events and implement the two-state solution as quickly as possible,” said Mr Fidan. “This is important for the security of Israelis and also for the security of Palestinians. This must be done for the security of the entire region.”