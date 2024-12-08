Flights suspended at Damascus Airport as Syrian government falls

<b>Follow the latest </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/07/syria-live-news/" target="_blank"><b>development in Syria here</b></a> Flights are suspended at Damascus International Airport following the collapse of the Syrian government. On Sunday, Syria's Sham FM radio reported that the airport in the capital city had been evacuated and all flights halted after the city fell to rebel forces overnight. A spokesperson for Fly & More Travel, a Dubai travel agent for Cham Wings Airlines, confirmed the news. "For now, there are no flights. We are awaiting further information from our company regarding the resumption of services," the spokesperson told <i>The National</i> on Sunday morning. Online information from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/11/19/dubai-airports-q4-passenger-traffic-forecast-to-grow-35-on-holiday-travel/" target="_blank">Dubai International Airport</a>, shows that Cham Wings's flight number RB517 scheduled to land in Dubai at 6.40pm on Sunday from Damascus is cancelled. Flight tracking website Flightradar24 corroborates news of the airport's closure, with the latest data showing no aircraft landing or departing from Damascus. AFP has reported that Syrian military and security forces had left Damascus airport. Footage shared on social media on Sunday appeared to show travellers hurrying through security checkpoints and running towards departure gates at the airport before flights were grounded. While many airlines in the Middle East have long since suspended flights to Syria due to the ongoing unrest, some other airlines continued to operate, including Cham Wings, a private Syrian airline, as well as Syrian Air, the country's national airline. On Sunday, a flydubai spokesperson confirmed that the closure of Damascus International Airport is not affecting its operations. "There is no impact to our flight schedule," a spokesperson for the Dubai airline told <i>The National.</i> Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, also confirmed that there were "no changes" to its flight schedule. UAE airlines, including major carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways, already adhere to a long-standing directive from the General Civil Aviation Authority to avoid Syrian airspace. The shutdown of the airport in Syria's capital city comes five days after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/12/02/aleppo-airport-closed/" target="_blank">flights were suspended at Aleppo </a>airport in the north of the country, also due to fighting in the country as rebel forces advanced. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Bashar Al Assad allegedly boarded a plane at Damascus airport and fled to an unknown location.