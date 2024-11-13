Tonnes of aid has been sent to Gaza through campaigns in the UAE.
Tonnes of aid has been sent to Gaza through campaigns in the UAE.

UAE taking on a bigger humanitarian role to 'fill gaps' left by the US, says former Pentagon official

Trump administration expected to play a smaller role

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

November 13, 2024

