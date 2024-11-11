UAE sets up new agency to spearhead aid efforts

The UAE has established a new aid agency to lead its response to humanitarian crises and disaster relief.

President Sheikh Mohamed issued a decree establishing the UAE Aid Agency. The agency will plan, oversee and execute disaster relief and recovery programmes.

“This approach reflects the UAE's dedication to addressing humanitarian challenges and fostering sustainable development globally," said Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

"The establishment of the UAE Aid Agency represents a continuation of the steadfast humanitarian legacy laid by our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

The agency will report to the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed.

“With the formation of the UAE Aid Agency, we are reaffirming our commitment to addressing global humanitarian challenges and promoting sustainable development in a strategic and co-ordinated manner," Sheikh Theyab said.

Most recently, the UAE has delivered hundreds of tonnes of food, clothing and medicine to Gaza and Lebanon, both of which are in the grip of a humanitarian crisis triggered by Israel's offensives.

