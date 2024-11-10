Dubai Humanitarian has sent another convoy of aid to Lebanon. Antonie Robertson / The National
Dubai Humanitarian hub sends further 192 tonnes of aid to Lebanon

Latest relief packages sent to help those facing tough winter, with no let up in Israeli attacks

November 10, 2024

Relief response depot Dubai Humanitarian has sent a convoy of 27 lorries, carrying 192 tonnes of aid material between them.

The aid was sent under the directive of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. The aim is to ensure the swift and organised distribution of aid to distressed communities in Lebanon before the winter season, which is expected to have a devastating impact on many in the country.

"This aid convoy, a powerful symbol of partnership and compassion, reflects our collective commitment to alleviating suffering and bringing hope to communities facing unprecedented challenges,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, chairman of Dubai Humanitarian.

The Lebanese government estimates more than 1.2 million people have been displaced by the escalating conflict, mainly from South Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs, where intensified Israeli air strikes have been commonplace, Dubai Government Media Office said.

There is particularly urgent need for "safe shelters, health care, cash assistance, protection services, and psychosocial support", the media office added.

"We are grateful for the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts demonstrated through today’s shipment," said Khaled Khalifa, the UN Refugee Agency’s senior adviser and representative to Gulf Co-operation Council countries. "This is another significant step in our shared vision with partners in the UAE, such as Dubai Humanitarian.

"This timely support includes essential relief items that address the urgent needs of displaced families in Lebanon, as they prepare to face the upcoming harsh winter after losing their homes’ safety and warmth.”

Updated: November 10, 2024, 3:40 PM

