Saudi and Omani naval forces conclude missile drills

Naval forces from Saudi Arabia and Oman have concluded missile and live ammunition firing drills as part of the Winds of Peace 2026 exercise in the sultanate.

Saudi Brig Gen Mohammed Al Otaibi said the exercise aimed to enable the exchange expertise in naval operations and maritime security and unify concepts in preparation, planning and execution, the Saudi Press Agency reported. It also strengthened co-operation between the two navies in monitoring and protecting maritime shipping lanes, he added.

The exercise, which began on January 26, featured drills focused on naval scenarios and formations, naval aviation training, counter-terrorism operations, search and rescue missions, electronic warfare and the protection of commercial vessels, the SPA reported. The event concluded on Sunday.

The drills involved 10 combat vessels, rotary-wing aircraft and two platoons from special maritime security units.

Oman's state news agency reported that the drills were part of the annual training plans of the Royal Navy of Oman and the joint exercise plans with the navies of the two countries. The aim was to maintain operational readiness and align with the national tasks assigned to the navy, it added.

Saudi and Omani naval forces at the Peace Winds 2026 exercise. Photo: Saudi Ministry of Defence

There has been increased security co-ordination in the Gulf. In January, Gulf forces conducted a joint military exercise in Saudi Arabia, with participation from the UAE and other Gulf states.

The exercise, known as Gulf Shield 2026, aimed to enhance combat readiness and strengthen joint military operations. Last month, Qatar launched the fourth Arabian Gulf Security exercise, bringing together security forces from the region and specialised units from the US in a large-scale tactical training event.

Tensions are simmering in the Middle East as fears grow over a possible American strike on Iran, which could prompt Iranian retaliation against US bases in the region.

Security concerns have been rising since two attacks on Qatar last year – an Iranian missile strike on the US Al Udeid Airbase and an Israeli strike on a Hamas meeting in Doha. These attacks highlighted the need for a unified defensive posture in the Gulf.

In the aftermath, Qatar moved to strengthen its external security umbrella, announcing an expanded defence agreement with the US, covering bases, co-ordination and training. In September, Gulf defence officials met in Doha after Israel's attack on Qatar and agreed to increase intelligence sharing, develop new missile warning systems and hold joint air defence drills.