Marine Le Pen found guilty of embezzling public funds

A Paris court found France's most popular politician, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/30/frances-marine-le-pen-appears-in-court-over-alleged-misuse-of-eu-funds/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/09/30/frances-marine-le-pen-appears-in-court-over-alleged-misuse-of-eu-funds/">Marine Le Pen</a>, and eight MEPs guilty of embezzling €474,000 ($438,000) of EU parliamentary funds on Monday. Twelve parliamentary assistants were also found guilty of concealing stolen funds. The court estimated that the total damages amounted to €2.9 million. "No one is being judged for having worked in politics,” said court president Benedicte de Perthuis. "The question is to know if the [work] contracts … were executed or not.” It remains to be seen if the court will follow a prosecutors' request to issue both <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/14/french-prosecutors-seek-five-year-prison-sentence-for-marine-le-pen/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/11/14/french-prosecutors-seek-five-year-prison-sentence-for-marine-le-pen/">a jail sentence</a> and a ban from holding public office. The latter should come into force immediately even if she appeals, essentially disqualifying her from the presidential polls in two years. Ms Le Pen has a strong chance of becoming France's president in 2027 if she is allowed to run. Recent polls show that for the first time, Ms Le Pen has become France's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/14/what-rising-tensions-france-algeria-immigrants/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/14/what-rising-tensions-france-algeria-immigrants/">favourite politician</a>, with 37 per cent of the population saying they support her, after years of campaigning against immigration and high costs of living. Should she be elected, Ms Le Pen would join an increasingly large group of far-right European leaders, including Hungary' Viktor Orban and Italy's Giorgia Meloni. The court ruling, which started mid-morning on Monday, was expected to last several hours. A total of 24 people are on trial. As well as a five-year ban on holding office, prosecutors asked that Ms Le Pen be given five years in prison, with three suspended and the two years potentially served outside of jail with a bracelet, and a €300,000 fine. Ms Le Pen arrived early at court with her lawyers, appearing relaxed as she stood up to greet other defendants. In November, in the last days of her trial, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/12/24/frances-marine-le-pen-on-election-footing-as-new-government-takes-power/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/12/24/frances-marine-le-pen-on-election-footing-as-new-government-takes-power/">Ms Le Pen</a> criticised the judges involved in her court case, saying that they wanted her "political death”. She described possibly depriving the French public of the choice of voting for her as a "very violent attack on democracy.” Her National Rally party is currently presided over by 29-year old Jordan Bardella. But after decades spent ridding the party of the toxic reputation that surrounded its founder, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/01/07/jean-marie-le-pen-dead-divisive-suez-veteran-whose-political-influence-endures/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/01/07/jean-marie-le-pen-dead-divisive-suez-veteran-whose-political-influence-endures/">her late father Jean-Marie Le Pen</a>, Ms Le Pen is widely viewed as the party's "natural candidate” in a presidential election. Reports indicate that there appears to be no "plan B” in case she is barred from running in 2027. Despite being the face of the party in a landmark win in European elections last summer, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/jerusalem-anti-semitism-conference-hit-by-wave-of-boycotts-for-inviting-far-right-european-politicians/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/jerusalem-anti-semitism-conference-hit-by-wave-of-boycotts-for-inviting-far-right-european-politicians/">Mr Bardella</a> is considered to be too inexperienced to run for president. "The subject is taboo at the RN,” wrote daily <i>Le Monde</i> on Sunday, "especially around the group's president at the National Assembly [Ms Le Pen], who refuses to let anyone talk to her about it.” Speaking to <i>La Tribune du Dimanche</i>, Ms Le Pen, who has denied any wrongdoing, said that judges had a power of "life or death” over her party. "I don't think they'll go that far,” she said, referring to the prosecutors' request to ban her from holding public office. Prosecutors have insisted there has been no "harassment” of National Rally, which risks a fine of €4.3 million, less than half of which would be suspended. It stands accused of easing pressure on its own finances by using all of the €21,000 monthly allowance to which MEPs were entitled to pay what prosecutors called "fictitious” parliamentary assistants, who actually worked for the party. Prosecutors argue its "organised” nature was "strengthened” when Ms Le Pen took over as party leader in 2011.